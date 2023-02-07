2023 Resident of Distinction Award™ Recipients Present Research at Maui Derm

Beiersdorf Sponsors Top Dermatology Residents to Attend the 2023 Maui Derm for Dermatologists Conference

/EIN News/ -- WAILEA, Hawaii, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DermMentors announced today that as part of the 12th Annual dermMentors™ Resident of Distinction Award™, Beiersdorf Inc. sponsored five top dermatology residents to attend the 2023 Maui Derm for Dermatologists conference, held in Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii, from Jan. 23-27, 2023.

As selected by the dermMentors™ Faculty, the resident awardees - Patrick Jedlowski, MD, of the University of Arizona, Yang (Sunny) Li, MD, of St. Louis University, Alexandra Rzepecki, MD, of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dev Sahni, MD, MHA, of the University of Utah, and Zizi Yu, MD, of Boston Medical Center - attended the scientific sessions as well as networking and mentorship events with thought leaders in dermatology. The Residents presented their research during the Maui Derm "Talk Story" sessions on Jan. 23-25.

George Martin, MD, Program Director for Maui Derm for Dermatologists, presides over the Resident of Distinction Award™ as Medical Director, and the 2023 dermMentors™ Faculty at Maui Derm were world-renowned dermatologists Hilary Baldwin, MD, of Rutgers University, Sheila Friedlander, MD, of Scripps Health, Robert Kirsner, MD, of the University of Miami, Ted Rosen, MD, of the Baylor College of Medicine, and Linda Stein Gold, MD, of the Henry Ford Health System.

Established in 2011, dermMentors.org and the dermMentors™ Resident of Distinction Award™ program are sponsored by Beiersdorf Inc., the makers of Eucerin® and Aquaphor®, and administered by Evince Communications, LLC. Now in its 12th year, the dermMentors™ Resident of Distinction Award™ recognizes top residents in dermatology for their standout research and dedication to their field, while providing them with insights from respected thought leaders, and facilitating and fostering relationships between residents and mentors in dermatology.

For more information, visit www.dermmentors.org, contact Evince Communications at (203) 354-6953, or email info@dermmentors.org.

