Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Alissa Mank

Maine DOE Team Member Alissa Mank is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Alissa in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am a Nutrition Consultant for the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). CACFP is a USDA food program that provides reimbursement for healthy meals and snacks served to children and adults in qualifying programs. CACFP serves At-Risk Afterschool Programs, Adult Care Centers, Child Care Centers, Family Daycare Homes, and Emergency Shelters. My role is to support institutions as they operate CACFP in their programs.

What do you like best about your job?

I love going out into the field and seeing the food program in action! Some of the best experiences are seeing little kids try new foods that they might not have the opportunity to try at home, and learning to serve themselves through family style dining. I also love visiting the Adult Care facilities and seeing the passion the staff have for serving their participants comforting and healthy meals. The genuine passion and care that goes into the food programs are phenomenal. Maine has the best Child/Adult Care Providers!!

How or why did you decide on this career?

I graduated college and could not find a position within my degree field. I took a position working in the Child Nutrition Team as an Office Associate and knew immediately I was where I was meant to be. With the encouragement of my supervisor and family I went back to school and got a Bachelors Degree in Nutrition Science! The Nutrition field is fun and always evolving, there is always something new to learn!

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

My husband and I stay busy with our girls (ages 7 and 10) and all their fun extracurricular activities. We have a garden house and love to process our own vegetables and salsa in the summer months, and I love to snowshoe in the winter with my golden doodle Maggie.