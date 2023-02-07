Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,618 in the last 365 days.

Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Alissa Mank

Maine DOE Team Member Alissa Mank is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Alissa in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am a Nutrition Consultant for the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). CACFP is a USDA food program that provides reimbursement for healthy meals and snacks served to children and adults in qualifying programs. CACFP serves At-Risk Afterschool Programs, Adult Care Centers, Child Care Centers, Family Daycare Homes, and Emergency Shelters. My role is to support institutions as they operate CACFP in their programs.

What do you like best about your job?

I love going out into the field and seeing the food program in action! Some of the best experiences are seeing little kids try new foods that they might not have the opportunity to try at home, and learning to serve themselves through family style dining. I also love visiting the Adult Care facilities and seeing the passion the staff have for serving their participants comforting and healthy meals. The genuine passion and care that goes into the food programs are phenomenal. Maine has the best Child/Adult Care Providers!!

How or why did you decide on this career?

I graduated college and could not find a position within my degree field. I took a position working in the Child Nutrition Team as an Office Associate and knew immediately I was where I was meant to be. With the encouragement of my supervisor and family I went back to school and got a Bachelors Degree in Nutrition Science! The Nutrition field is fun and always evolving, there is always something new to learn!

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

My husband and I stay busy with our girls (ages 7 and 10) and all their fun extracurricular activities. We have a garden house and love to process our own vegetables and salsa in the summer months, and I love to snowshoe in the winter with my golden doodle Maggie.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Alissa Mank

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.