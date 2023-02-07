2022 Labour Force Survey shows record growth in PEI’s employment sector

CANADA, February 7 - The 2022 Labour Force Survey for Prince Edward Island highlights a record year for employment and wage figures and showcases the strength of PEI’s growing economy.

The Labour Force Survey Annual Report is compiled and published by PEI’s Statistics Bureau in partnership with data collected by Statistics Canada. The survey gives an overview and snapshot of the provincial employment market during the year, and compares those figures to previous years. Highlights for 2022 include:

Employment increased by 5.4 per cent, or 4,300 persons, to an all-time high of 84,200

PEI’s unemployment rate averaged 7.6 per cent, down 2.1 percentage points from 2021 and the lowest annual rate on record

Total unemployed persons on PEI averaged 6,900, a 19.8 per cent decrease from 2021 and the lowest annual number since 1983

Notable employment gains were seen in Construction (24.1 per cent), Manufacturing (19.7 per cent), and Professional, Scientific and Technical (16.7 per cent).

PEI’s average weekly wage increased by 6.5 per cent to $1,007.31

“As we continue to work together in transitioning out of difficult times for local and global economies, it is extremely encouraging that Islanders remain committed to supporting our local sectors and leading our province with record participation and growth in the job market. Our government is committed to continuing to work with Islanders on innovative and sustainable job sectors, and I know that through continued partnerships and growth that the trends outlined in this report will continue for the benefit of our local communities and economies.” - Minister of Finance Mark McLane.

Visit 2022 Labour Force Survey for more information.



Media Contact

Kip Ready

Department of Finance

kjready@gov.pe.ca