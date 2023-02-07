IEI:Lead's Aspiring Superintendent Institute Celebrates Appointments of Two Program Participants

Recent Graduates of Nation's Premier Educational Leadership Preparation Program Honored to be Named to Esteemed Role

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI), a national school superintendent think tank that serves as the bridge between district leaders and the K-12 industry to develop solutions to the greatest challenges in public education, announces the appointment of two of its IEI:Lead Aspiring Superintendent Institute participants, Dr. Barbara Mullen and Dr. Joe Mullikin, to the prestigious role of school district superintendent.

Dr. Barbara Mullen will serve as superintendent of the Rush-Henrietta School District in Henrietta, New York, and Dr. Joe Mullikin in the Meridian School District in Stillman Valley, Illinois. Dr. Mullen was most recently the assistant superintendent of the Cambridge Public School District in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and also previously served as the chief equity officer at Providence Public Schools. Dr. Mullikin has served as the principal of Highland Elementary School since 2017, and is an adjunct professor at Judson University.

"We are extremely proud of these two individuals and their distinguished new roles," said Doug Roberts, CEO and founder of IEI. "Our program is designed to empower school district leaders to successfully step into the role of superintendent, and we are excited to see where both Dr. Mullen and Dr. Mullikin's innovative visions will lead their districts."

The IEI: Lead Aspiring Superintendent Institute is a unique program built around collaboration and active research, where participants gain a deeper understanding of their leadership style and strengths, developing the skills necessary to take on the challenge of superintendency by practicing with mock board interviews and role-playing real-life scenarios and simulations. They also discover actionable solutions they can tailor to their district's needs to ensure equitable learning opportunities and improve student outcomes. Aspiring Superintendent students have the option to get continuing education credits through IEI's partnership with Howard University.

"While attending an IEI:Lead event in Ithaca last summer, I was engaging in conversations with my fellow attendees on my passions and philosophies in education, and two participants connected me to the Rush-Henrietta School District. I did my research and fell in love with the community," said Dr. Mullen. "I have this opportunity to support the students in Henrietta because I've been blessed with an incredible network of mentors and sponsors."

"I'm incredibly honored to be named and approved as the next superintendent of the Meridian School District – Meridian is a special place and a wonderful community," said Dr. Mullikin. "I'm very fortunate to have been connected with many renowned organizations and mentors that have thoroughly prepared me for this role, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with a talented group of administrators, educators and families to lead this district and achieve more amazing things."

Over the course of the 10-week IEI:Lead program, new and aspiring superintendents gather virtually once a week for two-hour sessions of interactive small group workshops led by prominent superintendents and thought leaders who share their own unique perspectives, insights, and guidance. Topics range from organizational and operational planning, to fostering relationships with board members and stakeholders, to HR and talent management systems.

The 2023 cohort is open to all aspiring leaders, including non-IEI member districts. Classes begin November 2023, ending with an in-person culmination event at IEI's Winter Institute in San Juan, Puerto Rico in March 2024. To learn more or to apply, visit the IEI:Lead website or complete the application here.

About the Institute for Education Innovation

Superintendents are defenders of our children's right to a high-quality public education, and lead their teams toward effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems. They must be at the center of discussions around when, where, and how innovation will affect teaching and learning. Many education solution providers, funders, researchers, and thought leaders are mission-driven: they do what they do to improve student outcomes. The Institute for Education Innovation bridges gaps between the individuals and organizations committed to seeing students succeed in school and life, creating a safe space for constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking. http://www.instituteforedinnovation.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Williamson, SWPR Group, 5033493548, sarah@swpr-group.com

SOURCE The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI)