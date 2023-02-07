Lemur Mobile GIS Solution from Locana Now an SAP® Endorsed App as Part of SAP’s Industry Cloud Portfolio

Lemur Mobile GIS Solution from Locana

Lemur Adds Geospatial Capabilities to SAP Service and Asset Manager Mobile App

Greenwood Village, Colo. (Feb. 7, 2023) — Locana, an international leader in spatial technology, announced that SAP has premium certified Locana’s Lemur mobile GIS solution as an SAP Endorsed App. It is available on SAP® Store as part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio for the Energy and Natural Resources and Public Sector industries. SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP’s partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results.





“The energy, utilities and infrastructure industries of today require mass-scale GIS mobile solutions as well as an offline GIS view for their field service workforce,” said Mike Underwood, Locana’s SAP Global Ecosystem Go-to-Market Lead. “By integrating Lemur with SAP Service and Asset Manager, organizations can now achieve true location intelligence — leveraging, aligning and integrating their investments in both SAP and Esri GIS to make field work safer, more accurate and more efficient.”





Lemur delivers enterprise‐grade mobile software that provides mobile workers low‐training access to an organization’s existing geospatial information. This is vital in a world where COOs are challenged to recruit and retain employees, many of whom expect easy-to-use, intuitive software in their work environments. Additionally, Lemur is purpose‐built to work offline, allowing field workers to continue work regardless of cell coverage. By delivering a robust geospatial toolset, Lemur reduces the time wasted finding information, helps improve safety and increase field efficiency.





“Energy, Natural Resource and Public Sector verticals have broad-based requirements around service and asset management. Organizations need integrated access to a robust GIS mobile app to support complex field work processes, including as-builting, vegetation management, leak surveys, and replanning,” said Patrick Crampton-Thomas, global head of digital products and asset management at SAP. “We are pleased to announce Lemur as the newest addition to our SAP Endorsed Apps portfolio. Lemur provides the modern mobile mapping that businesses need today. It facilitates instant access to maps and related information, geo-references business information and enables organizations to become spatially enabled.”





Lemur and SAP Service and Asset Manager integrate on-device without requiring a network connection. Lemur also provides native alignment with Esri’s latest software versions and deployment patterns. Built on Esri’s ArcGIS Runtime API, Lemur supports Esri’s named user licensing with dynamic activation from mobile users’ ArcGIS credentials.





To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. The solutions leverage SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP’s intelligent suite. Locana is working with SAP to create offerings that meet specific Energy and Natural Resources and Public Sector industry requirements to provide customers with tools to help achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store.





In August 2022, Locana delivered its second major Lemur release, adding powerful new features to automate spatial workflows, extending support for high-precision GPS devices in data collection and further streamlining the mobile user experience. Clients will also benefit from enhancements to simplify Lemur implementation and facilitate ease of ongoing monitoring and maintenance.





About Critigen LLC DBA Locana

Critigen LLC DBA Locana, a location and mapping technology company, provides software products and services that solve the world’s most pressing business, climate, and social challenges. With decades of experience, Locana is a global leader in both enterprise geospatial solutions and innovative applications using proprietary and open-source mapping technologies. By taking a location-first approach to problem solving, Locana builds, implements, and connects solutions for public and private customers, in a wide range of domains including: utilities, land and facility management, critical infrastructure, defense, conservation, international development, and technology, among others. With headquarters in Greenwood Village, Colo., the company also has major offices in Seattle and London. For further information, visit: www.locana.co or https://www.linkedin.com/company/locana-co/.

