Egnyte Wins 2022-2023 Cloud Award for Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards for the Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud category. This recognizes Egnyte as the best solution for solving "big data" problems with the use of cloud-based technologies. Overall, the 12th annual awards program honors global industry leaders, innovators, and organizational transformation in cloud computing.

"This award is a testament to Egnyte's leading market position and evolution over the past 15 years," said Rajesh Ram, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Egnyte. "We started Egnyte because we believed there was a better way for organizations to access, control, and manage their content on any device at any time. As we saw growing concerns around data privacy, security, and compliance, we evolved into a unified cloud content security and governance platform so that companies could manage and secure their data all in one solution."

Egnyte's award-winning secure file sharing solution provides content and security controls for more than 17,000 organizations. The company has made several enhancements to its security and governance capabilities over the past year to meet the needs of its growing customer base. This includes simplifying compliance with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) standards for companies that work with the U.S. Department of Defense. The Egnyte for CMMC solution provides a secure and controlled environment for an organization's most sensitive data with built-in workflows to reduce the time to achieve CMMC compliance.

"The Cloud Awards experienced very fierce competition this year, and all chosen winners demonstrated remarkable commitment to the future of cloud computing," said James Williams, Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards. "While there were many innovative solutions among the finalists, Egnyte's solution proved to the judging panel it was a clear choice for selection as the ultimate category winner for Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud."

The complete list of winners for the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards can be found here.

About Egnyte

Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com.

