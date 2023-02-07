Submit Release
32nd Annual Engineers Week Banquet and Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silicon Valley Engineering Council (SVEC) is proud to announce the 2023 Engineers Week Banquet featuring the Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony.  The banquet recognizes local engineers for their outstanding professional achievements and significant contributions to the community, and will feature a distinguished keynote speaker, education and scholarship awards to students for academic excellence, Discover-E, and Keeper of the Flame Awards.

Time: 5 PM – 9 PM Friday, February 24, 2023

Location: Computer History Museum, 1401 N. Shoreline Blvd., Mountain View, CA 94043

Program Highlights:

HALL OF FAME CEREMONY - 2023 Engineering Hall of Fame Inductee

Dr. William J. Dally - Sr. Vice President, NVIDIA Corporation

Dr. Bill Dally is Chief Scientist and Senior Vice President of Research at NVIDIA and Adjunct Professor and former chair of Computer Science at Stanford University. His current work focuses on technology to accelerate demanding applications including machine learning, bioinformatics, and logical inference.  His development of stream processing at Stanford helped lead to graphics processing unit computing. GPUs now power many of the world's fastest, most energy efficient supercomputers and enable the current revolution in artificial intelligence.   

Previously, Dr. Dally worked at MIT, Caltech and Bell Labs. He is a Member of the National Academy of Engineering; and a Fellow of the IEEE, the ACM, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He has received the IEEE Seymour Cray Award, the ACM Maurice Wilkes award, and the IEEE-CS Charles Babbage Award.  

Dr. Dally is a member of President Biden's Council of Advisers on Science and Technology.

He has published over 250 papers, holds over 160 issued patents, and authored two textbooks.

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Kang Shen - Director, Stanford Neurosciences Institute 

Topic: Remembering the Past, Imagining the Future 

Scholarship Awards honoring outstanding students

The SVEC Education awards recognize young engineering and technology students for their dedication, focus, and commitment to engineering.

Keeper of the Flame Award honors outstanding teachers

Winners of this award are teachers who have distinguished themselves by maintaining high standards of content in mathematics and science instruction.

Discover-E Program - Teachers invite an Engineer to visit their classroom

SVEC Engineers participate in the program every year by visiting classrooms and explaining what engineers actually do.

About SVEC

For more information, please contact us:

Email: info@svec.org

Phone: +1 408-389-8870

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/32nd-annual-engineers-week-banquet-and-hall-of-fame-awards-ceremony-301739868.html

SOURCE Silicon Valley Engineering Council

