Global Companion Animal Arthritis Market Is Expected to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of arthritis among companion animals, increase in the adoption of pets, and surge in spending on animal healthcare drive the growth of the global companion animal arthritis market. Region-wise, the market in North America was the largest in 2021 and is likely to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2022-2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Companion Animal Arthritis Market generated $2.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31811



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.9 Billion Market Size in 2031 $5.5 Billion CAGR 7% No. of Pages in Report 298 Segments Covered Companion Type, Arthritis Type, Treatment, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Rise in the prevalence of arthritis among companion animals Increase in the adoption of pets Increase in spending on animal healthcare Opportunities An increase in the population of pet dogs along with supportive awareness programs regarding their health Restraints Lack of proper treatment facilities for companion animal arthritis conditions Increase in the cost of treatment for companion animal arthritis conditions

Covid-19 Scenario:

The companion animal arthritis market was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is due to a significant reduction in sales, marketing activities, and awareness regarding companion animal arthritis products. Moreover, the period witnessed low veterinary admissions and cancellation of routine pet check-ups due to the lockdown imposed across nations globally.

Companion animal arthritis treatment providers faced hurdles such as providing safe treatment environment and adopting digital healthcare practices or telemedicine consulting services to ensure the continuity of businesses.

However, governments and veterinary organizations across the globe adopted plans and safety measures to restart veterinary treatment facilities including companion animal arthritis treatment. To mitigate the impact of lockdowns, the American Veterinary Medical Association recommended necessary measures to be implemented across veterinary clinics and hospitals to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global companion animal arthritis market based on companion type, arthritis type, treatment, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on companion type, the dog segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global companion animal arthritis market and would rule the roost through 2031. The paraffin segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the cat and horse segments.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31811



Based on arthritis type, the osteoarthritis segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly three-fifths of the global companion animal arthritis market, and would continue to dominate in terms of revenue through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the rheumatoid arthritis segment.

In terms of treatment, the medical segment captured the largest market share of over two-fifths in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.5% through 2031. The report also studies the small segment.

In terms of distribution channel, the pet supply store segment captured the largest market share of nearly two-fifths in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The online store segment, however, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.8% through 2031. The report also studies the veterinary hospitals and clinics and others segments.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global companion animal arthritis market and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same market is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe, LAMEA and Aisa-Pacific.

Leading players of the global companion animal arthritis market analyzed in the research include Covetrus, Inc., Zoetis, Elanco, Virbac, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Vetoquinol Animal Health Pvt. Ltd., Phibro Animal Health Corp, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bayer AG, and Ceva Sante Animale.

The report analyzes these key players of the global companion animal arthritis market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.





Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Vaccines Market by Technology Type (Recombinant & Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, and Other Vaccines), Indication (Pneumococcal Disease, Influenza, Human Papilloma Virus, Meningococcal Disease, Rotavirus, Varicella, Measles, Mumps, & Rubella {MMR}, Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus {DPT}, Polio, Hepatitis, and Other Indications), and End User (Pediatric, Adults, and Travelers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021--2031

Dialysis Market by Type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), Product & Service (Equipment, Consumables, Drugs, and Services), and End User (In-center Dialysis and Home Dialysis): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Digital Pathology Market by Type (Scanners, Software, and Storage & Communication Systems), Application (Teleconsultation, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery, and Training & Education), and End User (Educational, Clinical, and Pharma & Biotech Companies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021--2030

Enzymes Market by Type (Protease, Carbohydrase, Lipase, Polymerase and Nuclease, Others), by Source (Microorganisms, Plants, Animals), by Reaction Type (Hydrolase, Oxidoreductase, Transferase, Lyase, Other Reaction Types), by Application (Food and Beverages, Household Care, Bioenergy, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Feed, Other Applications): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Medical Spa Market by Service (Body Shaping, Hair Removal, Facial Treatment, Tattoo Removal, Scars & Striae, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.





David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com