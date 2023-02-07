Innovative Computing Systems Receives iManage’s North American Learning Leader of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Computing Systems, a Los Angeles-based consulting company providing strategic IT services to law firms, announces the company was awarded the iManage 2022 North American Learning Leader of the Year award during iManage’s 2023 sales kick-off meeting in Chicago in late January. Innovative has partnered with iManage for more than 25 years, selling and supporting the company’s products to Innovative clients.



“iManage is an important platform in our suite of products we offer to help clients build their IT infrastructure,” says Michael Kemps, CEO of Innovative Computing Systems. “As such, we feel it is important to invest in our team to further their understanding of and education in iManage’s products. Clients benefit from our broad knowledge on how the iManage products can best meet their law firm’s needs.”

In 2022, Innovative management continued to support team members in their desire to achieve iManage certification, with 10 certifications and more than six engineers certified. In addition, an Innovative engineer achieved the highest score on an iManage certification exam in 2022.

About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services organizations. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success, both in productivity and with IT initiatives proper. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com.

