IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Stuart Gray, President of ‘Metaverse-as-a-Service’ Pioneer Utopia VR

Before starting the interview, Stuart Gray and Bell2Bell host Jonathan Keim took a tour of one of Utopia VR’s 3D environments designed to help professionals collaborate and socialize. During the interview, Gray discussed his entry to the VR space and how the industry has evolved in recent years.

“I’ve been involved with immersive technology like this for nine years. I’m definitely a pioneer, along with my partners,” Gray said. “We were formerly involved in a disruptive company selling hemp products, and we used this type of technology as an internal way to communicate.

“Our technology that we’ve developed at Utopia VR works on all devices – PCs, mobile phones and VR headsets. It’s very disruptive technology. We’ve come in on our computers today, but we could also come in on VR headsets. A lot of our users also come in on mobile phones. As we started looking at the technologies that we were working with, we realized that software was not the solution. Really, what we were embarking on, two-and-a-half years ago, was the start of the metaverse. We were doing it even before Meta. … We have lots of experience working with this technology. We just wanted to really expand upon the knowledge that we had and build metaverse technology for the future.”

Gray also mentioned that Terry Woloszyn, VP of Sales and Marketing, has been invited to speak at the upcoming Future of Work Expo about the Business Metaverse Adoption Roadmap. The conference will take place later this month from Feb. 14-17, 2023. Additionally, Woloszyn will be on a panel to discuss the Brave New World of Augmented and Virtual Reality. To schedule a date and time to meet him at the show or to schedule a virtual demonstration, visit https://utopiavr.com/news/it-expo-fort-lauderdale-2023/ .

When discussing the company’s recent shift of focus, Gray said, “We were looking at all sorts of different social ways to use the technology for fun, and we created lots of neat products. Now, we’re really laser-focused on the metaverse as a business solution. We’ve built our product in such a way that we can target the large business market and create real solutions for them that are relevant to their industries.”

About Utopia VR (Apex VR Holdings Inc.)

Utopia VR is one of the world’s first metaverse for business companies. The company’s solutions for business adoption of metaverse are disruptive, web-based, mobile-friendly, supporting audio and video conferencing. Utopia VR’s key differentiation is that users do not need expensive and complex virtual reality equipment or software in order to use its platform. Being browser-based, Utopia VR makes metaverse business solutions available on virtually all devices including workstations, laptops, and smart devices.

The company’s first cross-industry solutions target Future of Work by providing a virtual office environment that increases productivity, reduces “Zoom Fatigue,” and enables a lower cost to traditional remote work and collaboration tooling.

A good example use case is meetings: Users can now host and attend more productive virtual meetings in a lifelike virtual reality – with no software downloads or special equipment required.

Product / Industry / Competitive Advantage: Utopia VR has two core competitive advantages to other metaverse solutions:

Solutions: Utopia VR is a metaverse platform, as well as business solutions that run on that platform – think salesforce.com of the metaverse. Most other vendors only provide a platform.

Deployment: Utopia VR only requires a browser. Other metaverse platforms require expensive VR equipment and workstations to support them. Utopia VR provides a much better ROI and lower TCO.

For more information, please visit https://www.utopiavr.com.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

