Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2023 OBIO Investment Summit on February 10, 2023

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a Vancouver based biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the 2023 OBIO Investment Summit (OIS) in Toronto on Friday, February 10th at 11:51am EST. The Summit is Canada’s premier health science investment event, a forum that connects global investors with Canada’s best technology innovators. Since 2018 summit companies have raised $1.3 billion.

Derm-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “The OBIO Investment Summit will be the kick off to a seed round that will fund the advancement of our topical skin disease drug through a phase I clinical trial, a significant milestone for our company. We look forward to presenting our exciting technology and meeting people from the life sciences investment community.”

About Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a Vancouver based preclinical biopharmaceutical company advancing safe and highly effective topical treatments for inflammatory skin diseases (acne and atopic dermatitis) and skin cancer, indication for which there is a significant unmet need. Derm-Biome’s small molecules are multi-target and multi-disease. They exhibit wide ranging anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant activity while being well-tolerated by the skin.

Contact
Investor Contact:
Gordon Eberwein
geberwein@derm-biome.com
https://derm-biomepharmaceuticals.com/


