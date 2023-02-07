Submit Release
Jet Dock to Attend Miami International Boat Show

Drive-On Docking Innovator Will Present New Technologies and Products

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet Dock Systems, a global leader in the design and manufacture of drive-on docking systems, will attend the highly anticipated Miami International Boat Show as an exhibitor from Feb. 15-19, 2023. Jet Dock's exhibition space is Booth #MB5024 on the second floor of the Retail Pavilion inside the Miami Beach Convention Center. This year's exhibition will mark 30 years of attendance at the international event as Jet Dock will showcase new advancements in modular drive-on boat docks and related products.

The Miami International Boat Show is heralded as the world's largest boat and yacht show. Taking place over five days and six unique locations, the Miami International Boat Show welcomes more than 100,000 visitors to the city. Over 1,000 boats — from superyachts to personal watercraft — will be on display during the weeklong event. The event spaces will include an interactive learning center, a 40,000-gallon freshwater pool, a dedicated village promoting conservation, and a world-class food and beverage center complete with fine cuisine and traditional event confections.

Jet Dock, the original inventor of modular drive-on docking systems, has attended the Miami International Boat Show for the past three decades. Specializing in commercial and residential floating docks, our product line includes floating boat liftsjet ski docks, and other docking options for walk-on platforms, mid-sized boats, seaplanes, 50-foot performance boats and more.

For product information and media inquiries, please contact our knowledgeable team of advisors at salesteam@jetdock.com or call 1-800-JETDOCK.

Contact Information:
Byron Jacobs
salesteam@jetdock.com
1-800-JETDOCK

Image 1



Attachment


Featured Image for Jet Dock

Featured Image for Jet Dock

