Senator Amanda Cappelletti Presents $250,000 Grant to Planned Parenthood Norristown Health Center

Norristown, PA – February 6, 2023 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) today presented a grant to Planned Parenthood Norristown Health Center. The grant, totaling $250,000, will directly support reproductive health care to uninsured and underinsured patients at Norristown Health Center, helping Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania close the gap between collected patient fees and the actual cost of care. Funds will support sexual and reproductive health care visits, including family planning and contraceptive visits, cancer screenings, and STI testing and treatment. The funds will not be allocated to abortion expenses.

“I am thrilled we were able to secure this funding which will make reproductive health care more accessible for patients in Norristown and Montgomery County. Planned Parenthood provides vital and necessary services that allow people to access the care that they need and deserve,” said Senator Cappelletti. “I will continue to fight for funding that expands access to affordable, high-quality healthcare like the care that is provided by Planned Parenthood.”

Norristown Health Center patients are primarily people with limited economic resources, 27% of their patients have commercial health insurance and 36.5% are covered through Medicaid. The remaining 36.5% of patients are uninsured and a further 92% of these patients qualify for free or reduced-fee care. In Fiscal Year 2021 (July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021), Norristown Health Center delivered more than 2,000 medical visits to 2,773 patients. Furthermore, in the past year (March 2020 through March 2021) they provided services to patients through 11,031 encounters.

“We are grateful for Senator Cappelletti’s continued leadership and for securing funds for patients who face innumerable obstacles to care. Investing in our communities ensures patients have access to the essential and critical health care that they need,” said Dayle Steinberg, CEO Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania.

This funding is provided from the American Rescue Plan Act and will help make up for the fiscal impacts left by the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about the American Rescue Plan Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds here. Watch the recording of the presentation here.