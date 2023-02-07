Master's Degrees on the Rise: Business, Science and Engineering Lead the Way

The demand for professionals with Masters Degrees is increasing, with particular growth in fields such as business, science, engineering, and healthcare.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- MBAStack.org recently released a report that showed a significant increase in the number of people with master’s degrees – from 11.9 percent in 2017 to 12.6 percent in 2019. While business, science and engineering have seen the greatest increases, the fastest growing fields have been in the health profession, education and social services.This report confirms that the need for professionals with a masters-level education is only increasing. In light of this, it is important to consider which fields will be in the highest demand in 2023.Data science is anticipated to be one of the most sought-after masters degrees in the coming year. As companies collect more data than ever before, the need for experts in data science is on the rise. People with a masters in data science are highly sought after for their expertise in collecting, analysing, and interpreting data for strategic business decisions.The healthcare industry is also likely to be a major area of growth for masters degrees in the upcoming year. As the population ages, there is an increasing demand for healthcare professionals with higher levels of knowledge. A masters degree in a healthcare-related field, such as nursing, public health, or health administration, can open up a number of valuable career opportunities.With these trends in consideration, it is clear that the demand for master’s level professionals will only continue to grow in the coming years. Those considering a career in data science or healthcare are in a great position to capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead.Read the complete report here: