SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies Sotera Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sotera Health Company (“Sotera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHC). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sotera common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s November 20, 2020 initial public offering or March 18, 2021 secondary offering, or purchased or otherwise acquired Sotera common stock between November 20, 2020 and September 19, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Click here to join investigation.



If you acquired Sotera common stock and would like to discuss this case or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003 or our toll free number 1 (800) 290-1952.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than March 27, 2023 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses, we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

According to the complaint, on September 19, 2022, in a lawsuit arising from Sotera's emissions of the hazardous gas Ethylene Oxide ("EtO"), an Illinois state court jury found Sotera liable for the plaintiff's cancer. Specifically, the jury awarded the plaintiff $363 million in damages, including $38 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages. Further, according to the complaint, the jury cited "willful and wanton" misconduct by Sotera and its Sterigenics business in not preventing toxic EtO emissions and in failing to warn about the severe health hazard posed by the Company's Illinois facility.

Following this news, Sotera's stock price fell $4.90 per share, or 33.3%, to close at $9.83 per share on September 19, 2022.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand.

