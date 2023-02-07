HealthEquity Continues to Lead in Gender Equality and as a Top Workplace

Company ranks highly in Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and in third-party employee feedback study

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity"), the leader in health savings accounts (HSAs) and consumer-directed benefits administration has been recognized by Bloomberg for advancing gender equality in the workplace as a part of the firm's Gender Equality Index (GEI). Simultaneously, Health Equity has once again attained Energage. Top Workplace status based on feedback from its more than 3,200 team members.



“Both of these honors speak to our people and the Purple Culture we all value,” said CEO Jon Kessler. “At HealthEquity, creating a diverse and inclusive workplace is a core value. I’m proud of our team members’ efforts to celebrate people and cultivate a culture where all or our team members can thrive, be seen, and feel valued.”

The annual Bloomberg GEI examines tangible measures of organizations' efforts to support gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

At HealthEquity 55% of all people leaders and 54.6% of all employees are women. These results are thanks in part to Elevate – an internal women’s business forum the company launched in 2019 designed to empower women and their peers within the company. Elevate’s goal is to address relevant issues and assist women in advancing their careers and building networks. In 2022, Elevate hosted several Women in Leadership panels focused on overcoming career challenges.

Energage Top Workplaces are chosen through an employee engagement survey. Results for the Top Workplaces USA list were calculated by comparing 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization against industry benchmarks.

“Our teammates are at the forefront of everything we do, and their satisfaction and well-being are essential to our success. We will continue to prioritize creating a supportive and fulfilling workplace for all in 2023 and beyond” said Eric Hunter, vice president of HealthEquity Talent Development.

For more information on the Bloomberg 2023 Gender Equality Index, visit https://www.bloomberg.com/gei/. For more information on Top Workplaces by Energage, visit https://www.energage.com/top-workplaces/.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity is the leading administrator of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits, serving more than 14 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

