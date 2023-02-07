Lumine Group Inc. Announces Appointment of Independent Directors and Addition of Observers to Board

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group”) today announced the appointment of two independent directors to its Board of Directors. The appointment follows the February 6, 2023 announcement from Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) stating Lumine Group filed and received a receipt for its final prospectus in connection with its proposed spin-out from Constellation as a standalone public company focusing on acquiring, strengthening, and growing communications and media vertical market software companies.



The two independent directors, Paul Cowling and Lucie Laplante, joined Lumine Group’s current board which includes Mark Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Volaris Group and Chief Operating Officer of Constellation, Brian Beattie, CFO of Volaris Group, Robin van Poelje, Chief Executive Officer of Topicus.com, and David Nyland, Chief Executive Officer of Lumine Group. Lumine Group has also invited Rosalind Singleton and Antonietta Mastroianni to attend board meetings as independent observers.

The new additions to the Lumine Group Board are as follows.

Lucie Laplante joined the board of directors of Lumine Group as an Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee following the filing of the final prospectus. Ms. Laplante currently works as the Chief Financial Officer for Allstream, a position she has held since 2021. Prior to Allstream, Ms. Laplante was the Chief Financial Officer for Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP (2017-2021), and the Senior Vice President of Finance at D+H Corporation (2015-2017). Prior to D+H, Ms. Laplante had senior finance positions in four telecommunications and media companies, Rogers Communications, The Globe and Mail, CTV Television, and Business News Network. She started her career at Nortel Networks, holds Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Montreal, and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. Ms. Laplante is a member of the board of directors of OntarioMD and served as the Chair of the Audit and Investment Committee for CANARIE (2013-2018).

Paul Cowling joined the board of directors of Lumine Group as an Independent Director following the filing of the final prospectus. Mr. Cowling currently holds the position of Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Regulatory Affairs at Shaw Communications Inc., a position he has held since 2019. Prior to commencing his current role, Mr. Cowling held various senior positions within Shaw Communications. Prior to Shaw Communications, Mr. Cowling was a lawyer at Torys LLP (2001-2011) and legal counsel for the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) (2005). Mr. Cowling holds a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University, a JD, Law from the University of Toronto, and an LLM, Law from Columbia Law School. Mr. Cowling is a member of the board of directors for the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association and the Vice Chair of the 5G Canada Council, positions he has held since 2017. He also previously served on the board of directors for the Canadian Association of Broadcasters (2014-2016).

Rosalind Singleton will attend board meetings as an Independent Observer. Ms. Singleton currently holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Spring Fibre, a position she has held since 2020. Ms. Singleton brings over 30 years of experience in the technology and telecommunications sector. Prior to Spring Fibre, Ms. Singleton was an independent consultant and adviser for a variety of UK based organizations. Prior to her consultancy work, Ms. Singleton was the Managing Director for UK Broadband from (2017-2019), preceded by various other senior roles within the organization. Ms. Singleton is currently an Angel investor and non-executive director on the board of Alphawave IP Group PLC. She also serves on the UK government’s Telecoms Supply Chain Diversity Advisory Council.

Antonietta Mastroianni will attend board meetings as an Independent Observer. Ms. Mastroianni currently holds the position of Chief Digital & IT Officer of Proximus, a position she has held since 2021. Ms. Mastroianni has over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. Prior to commencing her current role at Proximus, Ms. Mastroianni held senior positions at TDC (2017-2021). Prior to TDC, Ms. Mastroianni held senior digital technology and IT positions at Sunrise (2004-2013). Ms. Mastroianni holds Master of Science: Computer and Automation Engineering from the Università Degli Studi Di Siena, Siena (2000). Ms. Mastroianni is a member of the board of directors for Gaia-X (2001- Present) and Etis (2018-present). She was also the recipient of the 5G World Telco CxO of the year in 2021, and Telco woman of the year in 2022.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future events expressed or implied by such forward -looking statements. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “should”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the intention of Lumine Group to spin-out from Constellation and the timing thereof. Such forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved, or when such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group and Constellation assume no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

About Constellation

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For further information, contact:

Lumine Group Inc.

David Nyland

Chief Executive Officer

david.nyland@luminegroup.com