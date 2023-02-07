Lisa Shelby, The Popular Exotic Pet Veterinarian, Has Just Launched The Website Petculiars LLC

/EIN News/ -- New York City, New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisa Shelby is a popular exotic pet veterinarian based in New York and has spent the last 7 years working extensively with a range of animals at the Mill Brook Animal Clinic.

Her new website, Petculiars, which has already been featured on WebMD, The Washington Post, and Yahoo!, aims to provide pet owners (of both common and exotic pets) with a selection of interesting and in-depth articles on how to raise their pets, spot vital signs that indicate something is wrong as well as general pet care tips and tricks.

Sharing Knowledge

Petculiars is a way for Lisa Shelby to share her wealth of knowledge and experience in the veterinary field with people looking for better ways to treat and raise their pets.

Along with various general pet care articles, Lisa has also written a range of blog posts on some common questions that she has found pet owners asking. These include:

Can Birds Suffer From Down Syndrome?

The genetic makeup of birds makes it impossible for them to develop Down Syndrome, and after decades of extensive research, the genetic disorder hasn’t been found in any other animals aside from humans.

On the other hand, some birds can suffer from disabilities from birth or develop an inability that prevents them from 100% accessing their cognitive functions.

Some signs to look out for if you are worrying about your pet are:

It has difficulty eating

It can’t squawk

It has physical deformities

Lisa suggests that if your bird is displaying any of these symptoms or is showing other indications of mental problems, it may be time to take your bird to the vet for a consultation. Some issues might be treatable, whereas if your vet states there is nothing you can do to improve your bird’s health, Lisa has shared a few tips to boost your bird’s quality of life. Her advice includes:

Buy a larger cage – This will give your bird a lot more space to live in and help them feel less trapped.

– This will give your bird a lot more space to live in and help them feel less trapped. Hand-feed the bird – Not only does this help your bird if it has difficulty eating, but it also allows you to control what your bird is eating, as well as how much.

– Not only does this help your bird if it has difficulty eating, but it also allows you to control what your bird is eating, as well as how much. Set up multiple perches in the cage – Installing enough perches inside your bird’s cage will improve its quality of life by allowing them to fly around the cage and keep up an active life.

What Is The Roll Of Whiskers In Cats?

Cats use their whiskers for a variety of reasons, such as:

For the sense of touch

The primary function of your cat’s whiskers is for the sense of touch. The follicles from which the hairs grow are surrounded by sensory cells, and these cells transmit tactile information that is similar to the signals that the tip of our fingers sends to the brain.

Sensory cells are stimulated by the slightest vibrations in the hair, allowing cats to feel the solid objects they are rubbing against and to perceive air currents from nearby movement.

Sense of direction

Some whiskers follicular cells have the proprioceptive ability and postural reactions to “tell” a cat how they are orientated to the ground.

In communication

Evidence suggests that a cat’s whiskers may be involved in communication with other cats and even owners.

The small muscles around the base of a cat’s mustache allow stressed cats to direct their mustaches to potential threats and relax them when they are satisfied.

