Lab Automation Market to Surpass US$ 7,194.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Analyst’s Views on Global Lab Automation Market:

The global lab automation market’s growth is expected to drive the global lab automation market growth over the forecast period due to increasing inorganic strategies such as acquisitions by key market players. For instance, in June 2021, Tecan Trading AG, a company providing laboratory instruments and solutions, announced the acquisition of Paramit Corporation, a company developing and manufacturing electronics-based medical devices and life-science instruments. The acquisition is done to bring engineering as well as cost-competitive manufacturing capabilities, both in North America and in the APAC region.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Lab Automation Market:

Increasing inorganic Strategies such as partnership and distribution agreement by key market players

Increasing inorganic strategies such as partnership and distribution agreement by key market players is expected to drive the global lab automation market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, Peak Analysis & Automation, laboratory automation company, announced that it has entered into a distribution agree ment with Todaro Robotics, a company offering robotics and laboratory automation solutions to provide broaden solutions to automate labs and offers different laboratory automation products, such as robotic systems, plate handlers, laboratory robots

Driver -:

Increasing inorganic strategies such as collaboration agreement to augment the market size

Increasing inorganic strategies such as collaboration agreement by the key players is expected to drive the global lab automation market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July, 2022, Automata, a biotech company providing robotic automation solutions to the life sciences industry, announced that it has signed collaboration agreement with University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (UHS). This collaboration agreement is done to to develop new applications for laboratory automation technology

Restraint -:

Limitations of total lab automation to hinder the market pace

Developing a total lab automation provides a number of potential issues, which hinder the . For instance, a review article was published by De Gruyter, an open access academic publisher, in, February, 2019, according to which developing a total lab automation provides a number of potential issues, including increased short-term costs, increased supply costs, space and infrastructure requirements, staff crowding, increased noise and heat production, increased risk of downtime, psychological dependence, critical issues for biospecimen management, disruption of staff trained in specific technologies, as well as the possibility of moving toward a manufacturer-guided laboratory.

Market Trends -:

Adoption of growth strategies by market players to augment the market size

Increasing organic strategies such as product launch by the key players expected to drive the global lab automation market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August, 2020, Reshape Biotech, the company developing accessible automation solutions for biotechnology industry, announced launch of automated media plate filler, for microtiter plates and petri dishes. The Media Plate Filler is used to pour liquid media into round dishes or SBS/SLAS well plates easily and accurately.

Recent Developments:

In January 2022, BD, one of the leading medical technology company, announced announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Kiestra IdentifA system, an instrument used to automate the preparation of microbiology bacterial identification testing.

In May 2021, Beckman Coulter, Inc., one of the global leader in advanced diagnostics, announced the launch of the DxA 5000 Fit, a workflow-automation solution designed to fit into medium-sized labs that run fewer than 5,000 tests a day. The DxA 5000 Fit is authorized for sale in the United States and most European and Asian countries.

In May 2022, Molecular Devices, LLC., one of the global leading provider of high-performance life science solutions, announced the launch of five ready-made workcells for Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) workflows. This works cells offer five levels of automation, such as hands-on work out of plate loading and advancing until manual intervention, etc.

On December 13, 2022, accroma, an automation company, announced the acquisition, LabMinds, one of the global leader in cloud-connected automation for solution preparation in pharmaceutical and life science labs. Under this acquisition, accroma, will acquire all the lab products of LabMinds, and form a consolidated technology platform, to give standardized services and products in automation.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global lab automation market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period due to the increasing inorganic strategies such as acquisitions by the key market players. For instance, in December 2021, BICO Group AB, a startup company that designs and supplies technologies and services to enhance biology research, announced the completion of acquisition of Biosero Inc., one of the leading software provider for automated workflows and laboratory connectivity. This acquisition will enhance the lab automation portfolio of BICO Group AB.

Among product, liquid handling product is expected to hold a dominant position in the market due to the increasing organic strategies such as product launch by key market players over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Beckman Coulter, Inc., one of the global leader in advanced diagnostics, announced the launch of PK7400, automated microplate systems, for donor blood testing and provides the ability to test multiple assays in a single batch without affecting the throughput

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global lab automation market includes Tecan Trading AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hamilton Company, COPAN Diagnostics Inc., Abbott, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, UiPath, and Porvair Sciences, SPT Labtech Ltd, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Automata, accroma, Molecular Devices, LLC, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD, Reshape Biotech, Peak Analysis & Automation among other prominent players

Market Segmentation:

Global Lab Automation Market, By Product : Liquid Handling Products Microplate reader Robotics and Others

Global Lab Automation Market, By End User: Research Institutes Biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals Others

Global Lab Automation Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Regions South Africa Central Africa North Africa





