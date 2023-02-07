CareCloud Improves Availability of Data in EHR Systems Through Integration of a Robust Clinical Data Engine

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced the integration of Medicomp Systems’ Quippe Clinical Data Engine into its electronic health record (EHR) platforms, ensuring that patient- and problem-specific clinical data is available to physicians of various specialties at the time of patient treatment.



CareCloud has a highly skilled research and technology team that has engineered EHR solutions to meet specific requirements in the healthcare industry. Their exceptional work has led to the creation of innovative and effective technologies designed to improve various aspects of patient care and healthcare management. Integrating the Quippe Clinical Data Engine enables CareCloud to further enhance those unique abilities with strengthened interoperability and the creation of multiple, easy-to-build workflows. Quippe enhances the abilities of healthcare providers by offering problem-oriented views that include comprehensive information about a patient's known or suspected health condition. These views improve the usability of the system and provide clinical users with the information they need during patient care, resulting in a more effective and efficient delivery of care.

“We chose to integrate Quippe because it's an invaluable tool for the improvement of efficiency, data organization, communication and compliance,” said Dr. Iram Fatima, CareCloud’s chief operating officer of EHR and digital health. "It supports our objective of creating technology that reduces physician burnout by providing simple and swift charting options. It also empowers us to quickly and effortlessly produce different workflows tailored to multiple specialties without development.”

“By informing providers in real time with all the information they need to manage a patient’s conditions, Quippe is a natural complement to CareCloud’s holistic approach to delivering better patient care with next-generation web-based ambulatory EHR products,” said David Lareau, chief executive officer of Medicomp Systems. “In the wake of increased data sharing with the 21st Century Cures Act, Quippe is an essential tool for delivering timely, relevant and usable data that enhances decision-making and drives better patient outcomes.”

The Medicomp technologies integration will also be included in CareCloud’s new, therapy-focused version of talkEHR, expected to be released later in the first quarter of 2023.

To learn more about CareCloud’s comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About Medicomp Systems

Medicomp Systems is a leading provider of solutions that make data usable for connected care and better outcomes. In 1978, Medicomp pioneered the patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine to present relevant clinical concepts in less than a second for any of tens of thousands of diagnoses or patient presentations. For more than 40 years, Medicomp has worked with physicians from leading medical centers and institutions to create solutions that work seamlessly with any EHR to deliver diagnostically relevant and actionable information to clinicians at the point of care. The MEDCIN clinical engine powers the Medicomp Quippe suite of solutions and creates intuitive workflows that support – rather than disrupt – the way clinicians think and work. Medicomp’s solutions deliver proven clinical and financial ROI, including reduced documentation and coding costs, increased clinician productivity, improved outcomes, and appropriate reimbursement. With minimal time and financial investment, stakeholders can deploy the robust clinical engine to filter data from disparate sources and organize structured and unstructured data into relevant and usable information. With real-time access to patient- and problem-specific information, clinicians are empowered to deliver better care and outcomes. To learn more about how Medicomp solutions can benefit your organization, visit http://www.medicomp.com/.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

