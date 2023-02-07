Bay Community Bancorp Earns a Record $2.39 Million in Fourth Quarter 2022; Full Year 2022 Earnings Increase 8.7% to a Record $8.06 Million; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Community Bancorp, (OTCPink: CBOBA) (the “Company”), parent company of Community Bank of the Bay, (the “Bank”) a San Francisco Bay Area commercial bank and certified Community Development Financial Institution (“CDFI”) with full-service offices in Oakland, Danville and San Mateo, today reported earnings increased 36.1% to a record $2.39 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.76 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Strong core loan growth, combined with deployment of the $119.4 million preferred stock investment from the US Treasury Department contributed to profitability for the fourth quarter of 2022. All financial results are unaudited.



For the year 2022, net income increased 8.7% to a record $8.06 million, compared to $7.41 million in 2021, which included a non-recurring $1.83 million CDFI grant. Strong earning asset growth, including a 21.8% increase in core loans contributed to record profitability for the year.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.045 per share. The dividend is payable on March 6, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 24, 2023. This marks the eighth consecutive quarterly cash dividend since the Company initiated quarterly cash dividends on April 30, 2021.

“Total assets increased $260.5 million, or 36.4% in 2022, mainly due to a $95.7 million increase in deposits and the proceeds from the $119.4 million preferred capital raise. As those funds were deployed into core loans and other earning assets, our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results were a measurable improvement from the prior year,” stated William S. Keller, President and CEO. “Since our founding, we have sought to generate economic growth and opportunity by investing in economically disadvantaged communities. In the fourth quarter we booked 43 new loans with total commitments of $104.5 million. True to our mission, 29 of those loans, totaling $75.5 million were in targeted communities and represent the kind of market-based investment opportunities that the US Treasury sought to enable when it developed the preferred stock investment program.”

“The growth in earning assets also helped keep our net interest margin stable compared to the prior quarter. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.57% in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was a 9 basis point increase compared to the preceding quarter, and a 12 basis point decrease compared to 3.69% in the fourth quarter a year ago, when PPP loan fees and interest added 50 basis points to the margin,” said Keller. “While we have been successful in managing our net interest margin, we have not been immune to the liquidity and deposit pricing pressures resulting from the Federal Reserve’s increasing interest rate program. These challenges became more pronounced in December 2022 when certain client transactions resulted in a drawdown of bank balances. Replacing those balances with higher cost alternatives pressured our overall Cost of Funds and in December our total funding costs increased to 1.48% versus 1.16% for the entire quarter. While we should see a measured rebound of the year end seasonal outflow in business deposit accounts, we do recognize deposit growth as the key challenge going forward, and we are devoting significant attention to it.”

“Credit quality remains strong and we are well positioned to transition to the CECIL loan loss methodology. However, additional loan growth or potential adjustments to the loan loss model inputs, most specifically a rising unemployment rate, will require additional provisions,” said Mukhtar Ali, Chief Credit Officer. “At December 31, 2022, our loan loss reserves represent 1.06% of total non-guaranteed loans, compared to 1.28% a year earlier.” The Bank had $1.49 million of loans past due 30 days or more at December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (at or for the period ended December 31, 2022)

Net income was $2.39 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.75 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and $2.21 million in the preceding quarter. Earnings per common share was $0.28 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.20 in the fourth quarter a year ago, and $0.25 in the preceding quarter.

Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-CDFI grant income was $3.39 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.74 million in the year ago quarter, and $3.14 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Total assets increased $976.0 million, or 36.4%, to $976.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $715.6 million a year earlier, and decreased $38.2 million, or 3.8%, compared to $1.04 billion three months earlier. Average assets for the quarter totaled $999.3 million, an increase of $258.1 million, or 34.8%, from the fourth quarter a year ago and an increase of $88.9 million, or 9.8%, compared with the prior quarter.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 31.4% to $8.75 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $6.66 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. There was no provision for loan losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022, or the third quarter of 2022. This compared to a $200,000 provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income was $253,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $226,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago, and $205,000 in the preceding quarter.

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for loan losses plus non-interest income) increased 30.7% to $9.00 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $6.88 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 12.8% compared to $7.98 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net interest margin was 3.57% in the fourth quarter, compared to 3.48% in the preceding quarter, and 3.69% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The contraction in net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the increase in deposit costs as well as increased liquidity from the capital raise during the current quarter, compared to the year ago quarter. The average interest yield on non-PPP loans in the fourth quarter was 5.09%, compared to 4.21% in the year ago quarter and 4.75% in the prior quarter. The average cost of funds in the fourth quarter was 1.16%, a 93 basis point increase compared to the fourth quarter a year ago and a 40 basis points increase compared to the prior quarter.

Loans, net of unearned income, increased $118.8 million, or 22.1%, to $657.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $538.8 million a year ago, and increased $59.9 million, or 10.0%, compared to $597.8 million three months earlier. Loan growth, excluding PPP loans, totaled $61.2 million for the quarter, driving increased interest income. At December 31, 2022, net non-PPP loans totaled $657.0 million, a 10.3% increase compared to $595.8 million at September 30, 2022, and a 31.3% increase compared to $500.2 million at December 31, 2021. In addition, at December 31, 2022, the unused portion of credit commitments totaled $150.8 million compared to $167.4 million in the prior quarter and $159.3 million a year ago.

Over the last two years, the Company was an active participant in the SBA PPP, resulting in over $158.0 million in PPP loans originated over the course of the two rounds of the program. At quarter end, the Company had a total of $0.7 million in gross PPP loans remaining on its books. Approximately $36,000 of the fee income recognized during the fourth quarter of 2022 was related to these PPP loan payoffs, compared to $60,000 of the fee income recognized during the preceding quarter and $829,000 of fee income recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021. At December 31, 2022, approximately $13,000 in net unrecognized fee income remained to be recognized in relation to the PPP loan portfolio, which is predominantly expected during the next few quarters.

Total deposits increased $95.7 million, or 15.7%, to $705.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $610.2 million a year ago, and decreased $97.7 million, or 12.2%, compared to $803.6 million three months earlier. Noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts decreased 14.5% compared to a year ago and represented 28.8% of total deposits. Savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 20.3% compared to a year ago and represented 50.3% of total deposits. Due to rising interest rates, CDs increased 91.0% compared to a year ago and comprised 20.9% of the total deposit portfolio, at December 31, 2022. For the quarter, the overall cost of funds was 116 basis points (“bp”) compared to 76 bp in the prior quarter, and 23 bp in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Asset quality remained very strong with 0.046% nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022. This compares to no nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022, and nonperforming loans at 0.005% of total loans at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses was $6.89 million, or 1.05% of total loans at December 31, 2022, compared to $6.28 million, or 1.17% of total loans at December 31, 2021. The allowance, as a percentage of non-guaranteed loans, was 1.06% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.28% a year ago. The allowance for loan losses reflects management’s assessment of the current economic environment.

Primarily due to the capital raise, total equity increased 171.7% to $184.9 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $68.0 million a year ago. The Bank’s capital levels remained well above FDIC “Well Capitalized” standards as of December 31, 2022, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 25.18%; Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.46%; Total capital ratio of 26.10%; and Leverage ratio of 19.26%.

Book value per common share totaled $7.50 as of December 31, 2022, compared to $7.67 per common share a year ago.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.045 per share. The dividend is payable March 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 24, 2023.



On June 7, 2022, the Company announced that it had completed a $119.4 million investment from the US Treasury Department. Treasury’s investment, made under the Emergency Capital Investment Program (“ECIP”), is in the form of non-cumulative Senior Perpetual Preferred Stock. For the first two years from the date of issuance of the Senior Perpetual Preferred Stock the dividend rate shall be zero percent (0%) per annum, and thereafter dividend payments begin accruing with a maximum dividend rate of two percent (2%) and the dividend rate may be reduced to one half percent (0.5%) based on the level of increased qualified lending undertaken by the Bank. On October 18, 2021 Treasury announced that 204 credit unions, banks, and savings and loan holding companies applied for total investments of over $12.88 billion under the ECIP Program and that the demand exceeded the amount available by $4.13 billion.

On December 14, 2021, the US Treasury announced it would invest $8.7 billion in up to 186 Minority Depository Institutions (“MDI”) and CDFI banks and credit unions to accelerate the recovery of small businesses, minority-owned businesses, and consumers, especially those in low-income and underserved communities that may have been disproportionately impacted by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank previously announced that it was one of only five banks and six credit unions in California to be approved by the US Treasury for an ECIP investment.

While the ECIP capital investment was an extraordinary event brought on by the Federal response to the pandemic, the Bank has maintained a long and important relationship with the US Treasury’s CDFI Fund since inception. “Since our founding, we have received twenty-one Bank Enterprise Awards and a Rapid Response Grant totaling over $10.6 million in support of our lending activities in low to moderate income communities,” said Keller. “In addition, in September we submitted our application to participate in the CDFI Fund’s $1.75 billion Equitable Recovery Program, and we are excited by the opportunity this program offers to the communities we serve.”

For additional information on the US Treasury’s ECIP Program please visit

https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/coronavirus/assistance-for-small-businesses/emergency-capital-investment-program

For additional information on the CDFI Fund’s Rapid Response Program please visit

https://www.cdfifund.gov/programs-training/programs/rrp

For additional information on the CDFI Fund’s Equitable Recovery Program please visit

https://www.cdfifund.gov/programs-training/programs/erp

About Bay Community Bancorp

Bay Community Bancorp (OTCPink: CBOBA) is the parent company of Community Bank of the Bay, a San Francisco Bay Area commercial bank with full-service offices in Oakland, Danville and San Mateo. Community Bank of the Bay serves the financial needs of closely held businesses and professional service firms, as well as their owner-operators and non-profit organizations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Community Bank of the Bay is a member of the FDIC, an SBA Preferred Lender, and a CDARS depository institution, headquartered in Oakland, with full-service branches in Danville and San Mateo. It is California’s first FDIC-insured certified Community Development Financial Institution and one of only three operating in the Bay Area. The bank is recognized for establishing the Bay Area Green Fund to provide financing to sustainable businesses and projects and supports environmentally responsible values. Additional information on the bank is available online at www.BankCBB.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, such as, among others, statements about plans, expectations and goals concerning growth and improvement. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Bay Community Bancorp Quarterly Financial Summary (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Earnings and dividends: Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Interest income $ 11,099 $ 9,151 $ 7,756 $ 6,900 $ 7,051 Interest expense 2,354 1,377 544 410 395 Net interest income 8,745 7,774 7,212 6,490 6,656 Provision for loan losses - - 400 - 200 Noninterest income 253 205 376 180 226 Noninterest expense 5,609 4,835 4,583 4,361 4,192 Provision for income taxes 1,001 930 769 683 736 Net income 2,388 2,214 1,836 1,626 1,754 Share data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.20 Dividends declared per common share 0.045 0.045 0.045 0.045 0.040 Book value per common share 7.50 7.27 7.50 7.56 7.67 Common shares outstanding, 30,000,000 authorized 8,728,802 8,591,052 8,871,052 8,871,052 8,871,052 Average common shares outstanding 8,664,401 8,685,400 8,871,052 8,871,052 8,871,052 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net $ 627,608 $ 584,807 $ 530,579 $ 493,238 $ 467,401 PPP loans 1,215 4,289 8,900 26,894 48,887 Earning assets 972,965 885,777 797,259 735,506 716,749 Total assets 999,316 910,388 825,631 759,409 741,266 Deposits 764,127 697,174 695,945 660,149 644,639 Borrowings 42,652 19,500 24,170 23,589 23,619 Preferred equity (ECIP) 119,413 119,413 31,494 - - Shareholders' common equity 63,038 65,688 66,833 67,820 67,395 Ratios: Return on average assets 0.95 % 0.96 % 0.89 % 0.87 % 0.94 % Return on average common equity 15.03 % 13.37 % 11.02 % 9.72 % 10.33 % Yield on earning assets 4.53 % 4.10 % 3.90 % 3.80 % 3.90 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.49 % 1.08 % 0.40 % 0.27 % 0.26 % Cost of funds 1.16 % 0.76 % 0.30 % 0.24 % 0.23 % Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.48 % 3.63 % 3.58 % 3.69 % Efficiency ratio 62.34 % 60.60 % 60.40 % 65.38 % 60.91 % Asset quality: Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans -0.003 % 0.001 % 0.000 % 0.042 % 0.000 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.046 % 0.000 % 0.000 % 0.004 % 0.005 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.031 % 0.000 % 0.000 % 0.003 % 0.004 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.05 % 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.25 % 1.16 %





Bay Community Bancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Assets Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Cash and due from $ 40,934 $ 177,930 $ 81,942 Interest bearing deposits 11,165 11,165 11,160 Available-for-sale securities 209,763 172,662 53,010 Held-to-maturity securities 34,500 34,500 18,000 Commercial 128,221 122,397 131,428 PPP 666 2,000 38,631 CRE (Owner occupied) 113,450 109,200 107,823 CRE (Non-owner occupied) 327,478 276,469 182,310 Construction and land 51,731 51,863 44,164 Consumer and other 37,990 37,514 37,708 Unearned fees, net (1,857 ) (1,653 ) (2,262 ) Allowance for loan losses (6,889 ) (6,911 ) (6,281 ) Net Loans 650,790 590,879 533,521 Premises and equipment 1,046 1,092 1,292 Life insurance assets 7,785 7,732 7,579 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 20,050 18,290 9,050 Total assets $ 976,033 $ 1,014,250 $ 715,554 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Demand $ 203,014 $ 228,651 $ 237,541 Saving, NOW and money market 355,282 427,259 295,401 Time 147,613 147,671 77,292 Total deposits 705,909 803,581 610,234 FHLB Advances 74,500 19,500 33,500 Interest payable and other liabilities 10,750 9,285 3,786 Total liabilities 791,159 832,366 647,520 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1,000 par value 119,413 119,413 - Common stock, without par value 51,264 49,500 51,768 Retained earnings 22,001 21,111 16,531 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) (7,804 ) (8,140 ) (265 ) Total shareholders' equity 184,874 181,884 68,034 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 976,033 $ 1,014,250 $ 715,554





Bay Community Bancorp Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Interest Income Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Loans $ 8,375 $ 7,384 $ 6,620 $ 28,808 $ 24,972 Securities 1,877 1,384 368 4,697 1,114 Federal funds sold and deposits in banks 847 383 63 1,562 244 Total interest income 11,099 9,151 7,051 35,067 26,330 Interest Expense Deposits 2,026 1,273 260 4,020 1,180 Borrowings 328 104 135 665 595 Total interest expense 2,354 1,377 395 4,685 1,775 Net Interest Income 8,745 7,774 6,656 30,382 24,555 Provision for Loan Losses - - 200 400 850 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 8,745 7,774 6,456 29,982 23,705 Noninterest income Service charges 50 54 42 214 161 Gains on sale of loans - - - - - Government grant - - - 171 1,826 Other 203 151 184 467 624 Total noninterest income 253 205 226 852 2,611 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,046 2,815 2,502 11,233 9,545 Net occupancy and equipment expense 337 342 298 1,214 1,236 Software and data processing fees 637 615 501 2,327 1,857 Professional fees 270 223 157 843 605 Marketing and business development 240 166 83 699 375 FDIC insurance premiums 62 38 123 312 492 Other 1,017 636 528 2,763 1,660 Total noninterest expense 5,609 4,835 4,192 19,391 15,770 Income before Income Tax 3,389 3,144 2,490 11,443 10,546 Provision for Income Taxes 1,001 930 736 3,382 3,132 Net Income $ 2,388 $ 2,214 $ 1,754 $ 8,061 $ 7,414 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.92 $ 0.84





Bay Community Bancorp Additional Financial Information (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios and Data: Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 301 $ - $ 27 Nonaccrual restructured loans - - - Loans past due 90 days and still accruing - - - Total non-performing loans 301 - 27 OREO and other non-performing assets - - - Total non-performing assets $ 301 $ - $ 27 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.046% 0.000% 0.005% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.031% 0.000% 0.004% Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.05% 1.16% 1.16% Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $ 123 $ 124 $ 127 Net (charge-offs) recoveries quarter ending $ (21 ) $ 8 $ -





