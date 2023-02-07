Divorce With Respect Week to offer free divorce consultations to Illinois residents
Divorce professionals to host private 30-minute consultationsCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Divorce Illinois is participating in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. Illinois divorce professionals will be part of a nationwide effort to build awareness of collaborative divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for Illinois residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach or financial specialist for free to learn more about their divorce options.
“We’re excited to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week 2023 and offer free consultations with divorce professionals in Illinois,” Collaborative Divorce Illinois President Lydia Richardson said. “Our goal is to promote the collaborative process as an alternative to litigated divorce by referring Illinois residents to the Divorce With Respect Week website to talk to a divorce professional at no cost.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft their own divorce agreements that are based on their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional and to schedule a free 30-minute consultation. Divorce professionals will meet privately with potential clients during an informal virtual meeting to answer questions and discuss their options for divorce.
Collaborative Divorce Illinois is an interdisciplinary organization of divorce professionals dedicated to helping spouses divorce with dignity and respect. Its mission is to advance collaborative practice as a conflict resolution option in Illinois while upholding the values of respect, integrity, transparency, efficiency and innovation. Its members include collaborative divorce attorneys, divorce coaches, child specialists and certified financial advisors who are committed to the highest standard of professional excellence. Learn more at collaborativedivorceillinois.org.
Collaborative Divorce Illinois is also a member of The International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), a global nonprofit organization with a longstanding history as the largest community of collaborative professionals, which has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for its global efforts in transforming the way families resolve conflict by promoting collaborative divorce solutions.
