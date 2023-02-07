EatLove and Sunbasket Partner to Enable Today’s Healthcare Providers To Deliver Comprehensive Personalized and Adaptive Nutrition Solutions to Patients at Scale

Partnership combines EatLove’s dietitian-informed, intelligent personalized nutrition platform with Sunbasket’s healthy, home-delivered meals to provide turn-key nutrition intervention for patients with diet-addressable diseases and risk factors

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EatLove and Sunbasket today announced a partnership that enables healthcare providers, registered dietitians and nutritionists to provide patients with evidence-based, individually personalized nutrition prescriptions.

In support of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, this new collaboration further integrates nutrition and health. The partnership offers payers, providers and value-based programs, a holistic and intelligent nutrition solution for patients that is delivered through a proprietary dynamic content feed on EatLove’s mobile app. Each patient’s feed is based on their individual nutrition prescription and personal food and lifestyle preferences, offering them easy-to-adopt, continuous meal inspiration and solutions through Sunbasket, the top-rated meal solutions company in health and nutrition.



“Research has proven that achieving sustainable nutritional outcomes requires more than short term, generic meal plans; it requires a behavioral approach built for and around each individual’s medical history, goals and lifestyle preferences,” said EatLove CEO, Monique Nadeau. “The Sunbasket partnership enables EatLove to more fully realize our vision of personalized nutrition for every patient, by removing much of the friction associated with planning, shopping and preparing healthy meals every day.”

By integrating Sunbasket into EatLove’s mobile interface, healthcare professionals can easily write an individualized nutrition prescription, collaborate with their patients in designing a regimen around their unique needs and lifestyle, and have evidence-based, nutritionally adherent meal solutions delivered to the patient’s doorstep for the duration of the treatment. Each program participant will receive their preliminary nutrition prescription from EatLove’s proprietary AI Nutritionist, LENA®, which is brought to life through a personalized dynamic feed of meals and snacks based on an analysis of millions of dietary factors evaluating foods across more than 100 macro and micronutrients and 30 common health conditions including diabetes, pregnancy, hypertension and general healthy diet. Individuals have the option to be referred to a dietitian by EatLove, or one within their own network, who takes into account each patients’ unique characteristics, including genetic history, disease status, nutrient status, food preferences and overall lifestyle, in order to deliver a fully bespoke plan designed to maximize sustainable adoption and a successful outcome.

Sunbasket then provides the patient with a range of fresh, chef-crafted meal solutions based on each individual’s nutrition prescription. The collaboratively selected meal options – ranging from ready-to-heat meals to Sunbasket’s top-rated meal cooking kits – are then delivered right to patients’ doors. EatLove’s intelligent personalized meal feed evolves over time adapting to each patient’s unique behaviors and preferences, enabling them to continually reassess their progress and receive an updated nutrition prescription and new food options as their health journey progresses.

“Partnering with EatLove brings us one step closer to nutrition prescription and home delivery being fully integrated with our healthcare system, much like pharmacotherapy,” said Sunbasket CEO, Ooshma Garg. “After looking at other nutrition platforms in the market, we chose EatLove because its sophisticated AI-based platform delivers practitioners a powerful, end-to-end clinical decision support tool that optimizes patient nutrition and drives sustainable behavior change, not just at the meal occasion, but throughout the entire treatment period.”

About EatLove

EatLove is a San Francisco-based digital health company dedicated to providing individuals easy access to affordable, hyper-personalized nutrition solutions designed to establish sustainable healthy behaviors and improved, measurable outcomes. Leveraging a grassroots network of thousands of registered dietitian nutritionists and other qualified health professionals, the company’s proprietary LENA® Nutrition Intelligence technology, evaluates more than 4 million dietary factors instantly and automates nearly one third of the nutrition practitioner’s workflow, enabling them to scale their practices and treat more patients. Its end-to-end HIPAA-compliant, SaaS platform provides real-time, customized professional guidance for hundreds of daily food decisions that can be fulfilled right on the app from grocery shopping and delivery to restaurant recommendations and prepared foods. Launched in 2015, the company now has more than 500 partnerships with health systems, medical practices, fitness companies, professional sports teams, and wellness centers to help deliver nutrition programs that are profitable and scalable for the business and transformative for their clients and patients.

For further inquiries, reach out to hello@eatlove.is , visit https://www.eatlove.is/pro or connect with us on LinkedIn (EatLove PRO), and follow us on Instagram (@eatlove.pro)

About Sunbasket:

Sunbasket is a meal delivery company on a mission to help people live their healthiest lives, starting with what they eat. Since 2014, Sunbasket has been delivering nutrient-rich, restaurant-quality meal kits, ready-to-heat meals, and healthy snacks right to consumers' doorsteps. Sunbasket meals are crafted by award-winning chefs and dietitians from organic fresh produce, sustainable seafood, antibiotic- and hormone-free meats, and clean ingredients. The company believes food plays a crucial role in wellness and aims to make living a healthy lifestyle supremely easy, sustainable, and delicious. The meal subscription service offers more than 30 new options every week that fit a variety of healthy lifestyles, including Chef's Choice, Paleo, Keto-Friendly, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Pescatarian, Mediterranean, Diabetes-Friendly, Vegan, and Carb-Conscious.

Visit Sunbasket.com or follow Sunbasket on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest or TikTok for more information.

