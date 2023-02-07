Redwood Services Announces Investment in Best Care Home Services

Redwood invests in premier Memphis-based HVAC and plumbing services company

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Services (“Redwood”), a home services firm focused on investing in leading residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services companies in growing U.S. markets, today announced it has invested in Best Care Home Services (“Best Care”).



Best Care was founded in 2009 by Brian Reed. The business has nearly 90 full-time employees serving the metro areas of both Memphis, TN, and Huntsville, AL, with a customer base that has grown to over 40,000 homeowners.

“Best Care has quickly established a powerful presence in the Memphis and Huntsville markets, with a strong, experienced team that supports the company's rapidly expanding customer base,” said Richard Lewis, CEO of Redwood Services. “Demonstrating an uncompromising commitment to finding top talent and providing superior service, Brian and his team have shown themselves to be fully aligned with the high standards that distinguish all Redwood Partners. We are pleased to welcome Best Care to the Redwood family and look forward to supporting the company's continued high-growth trajectory.”

Brian Reed will retain a significant minority ownership stake as part of the investment. Redwood will offer operational, strategic and financial support to enhance the company’s growth, while the Best Care team will continue to operate and manage the business under the Best Care banner and name.

“From my earliest conversations with the Redwood team, it was clear that they recognized and appreciated the business values we’ve established at Best Care,” said Brian Reed, founder and CEO of Best Care. “Our drive to support and coach team members has been a significant factor in our success. With Redwood, we have a Partner that will put our people first and invest to accelerate our growth as we meet the high expectations of our colleagues and communities.”

Best Care is Redwood’s ninth platform investment, following investments in Kent, OH-based Apollo, Jackson, MS-based Environment Masters, Phoenix-based Plumbing Medic, Indianapolis-based Service Plus, Cincinnati-based Arlinghaus, Fresno-based Allbritten, D.C.-based John C. Flood, and Tucson-based Rite Way.

About Redwood Services

Founded in 2020, Memphis-based Redwood Services is building a family of people-focused essential home service companies, actively investing in the HVAC, plumbing and electrical trades throughout the United States. Redwood operates brands in the Arizona, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, California, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee and Alabama markets as it continues to build out a national home services platform.

For more information, visit RedwoodServices.com .





From left to right: Shaun Hardick, Adam Hanover, John Conway, Brian Reed, Lydia Reed, Richard Lewis, David Katz, Sandra Koblas

Media Contact

Madison Thomas

CSG for Redwood Services

redwoodservices@wearecsg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b777829e-84df-4c06-8307-fcf955fb8d51