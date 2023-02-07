Submit Release
Veristar Announces Expansion and Restructuring to Fuel Continued Growth

Newest office in Nashville will support e-discovery needs of local law firms and corporations

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veristar, a premier provider of comprehensive e-discovery services and specialized legal staffing for law firms and corporate legal departments, announces its latest geographic expansion and a restructuring to promote improved client service and position the company for future growth.

Nashville Expansion
From its headquarters in Chicago and with a substantial presence in New York and Washington, DC, Veristar has since its inception focused on serving clients nationwide. “We built Veristar to be an invaluable resource for corporations and law firms located anywhere in the country. But we know that all business is, in a sense, local,” says Veristar CEO Rick Avers.

In selecting Nashville, the company applied the same criteria as with its prior expansions to Cleveland, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles. Avers continues, “Nashville is a vibrant, sophisticated city that is home to powerhouse law firms and many great companies in health care, technology, entertainment, financial services and manufacturing. Everyone at Veristar is excited to be a part of the Nashville community.”

In the coming weeks, the company will announce its business development director for Nashville and the Mid-South.

Financial Restructuring
In recent years Veristar has acquired competitors to both grow and expand client offerings. The company is now taking advantage of a financial restructuring option under a federal law known as Subchapter V to efficiently address acquisition-related obligations and litigation. “Subchapter V affords us the opportunity to deal with some of the acquisition overhang in an efficient way,” says Veristar CFO Ben Gardner. “We expect it to take eight weeks with no impact whatsoever on operations or client services.”

About Veristar
Veristar provides comprehensive e-discovery services including data collection, processing and hosting and managed review for law firms and corporate legal departments. Technology is thoroughly vetted to deliver the right solutions, tailored to client needs and delivered with exceptional levels of service. Veristar also offers specialized legal staffing for clients that need experienced attorneys on demand. For more information visit Veristar.tech.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Marketing for Veristar
vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com
651-552-7753


Primary Logo

