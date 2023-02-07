Noname Security’s Michael Baker and Michele Shear Honored as 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs

API Security Platform Provider Recognized for Innovative Channel Partner Leadership and Program

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , the leading provider of complete and proactive API security, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Michael Baker, Chief Revenue Officer, and Michele Shear, Director of Channels - Central, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives advancing the channel field and driving successful channel partner programs and strategies.

Noname’s channel-first approach empowers resellers to expand their cybersecurity offerings with Noname’s best-in-class API security platform as they work to drive results and grow their business.

“It’s an honor to have both Michael and Michele recognized for their hard work and dedication to our Unnamed Partner Program,” said Oz Golan, Co-Founder and CEO at Noname Security. “Michael has been a key driver of the program as it’s continued to benefit partners and bring more customers onto the Noname Platform. Michele onboarded many of our first partners and has continued to drive strategy and support channel partners today. I can’t imagine Noname without the passion, drive, and expertise that both Michael and Michele bring.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

