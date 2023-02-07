Moti Gindi, Former CVP of Security Products at Microsoft, Joins Apiiro as Chief Product Officer

Moti, who built Microsoft Defender into a multi-billion dollar business, joins Apiiro to scale the growing business

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel and LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro , the leader in Cloud Native Application Security, today announced that Moti Gindi, former CVP of security products at Microsoft has joined the company as chief product officer to scale the business and execute on its mission to empower developers and application security engineers to proactively fix risks before releasing to the cloud, with all the context they need in a single platform.



In his new role, Moti will leverage his experience as a seasoned security and product executive to drive Apiiro into the next phase of hypergrowth by leading its product strategy, product management and security research to further evolve and scale the Apiiro Cloud Application Security Platform. With Moti’s expertise, Apiiro is well positioned to dominate the application security market and grow into a multi-billion dollar company in the next few years.

While at Microsoft, Moti established and led Microsoft endpoint security (Defender) from an internal incubation to a multi-billion dollar business that scaled to protect tens of thousands of customers and earned industry recognition as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. He was the driving force behind the Defender product, consistently broadening its boundaries and scope, including the acquisition and integration of Hexadite ltd. for automatic remediation, establishment of the broader Defender XDR vision and product, and its recognition as a market leader amongst industry players including CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks. In the last year, Moti was the chief strategy officer for Microsoft Security. In this role, he reported to Charlie Bell, EVP security and was responsible for Microsoft Security’s cross-product strategy and long-range investment plan.

Identifying, prioritizing and eliminating application risks is more challenging than ever as more companies adopt CI/CD practices, cloud technologies breed more complex and interconnected attack surfaces, and security practitioners continue to be outnumbered by engineering resources. There is a massive opportunity to help security teams to efficiently develop, build and deploy more secure applications by providing context across environments and throughout the software supply chain using a single solution.

“Ensuring effective application security is a critical challenge for any organization and is vital for earning customers' trust, improving business velocity and boosting productivity. This field is undergoing rapid changes with advancements in software architecture, development life-cycle, attacker strategies and technology innovations, enabling deep understanding of code context, developer knowledge and risks,” said Moti Gindi, chief product officer. “I have been following Apiiro’s journey since its inception and am convinced by its unique approach for building a holistic modern cloud application security platform. I believe it is well positioned to revolutionize the application security market and become an industry leader. I am excited to join this talented team and eager to help drive it into the next phase of growth.”

Apiiro has introduced a completely new approach to application security by providing contextual visibility into code bases, assessing risks from design to code to cloud, and proactively fixing actual, exploitable risks before releasing to the cloud. This enables any company, including many Fortune 500, to reduce operational costs and risks at scale with seamless deployment.

“I have worked with Moti at Microsoft and admire his unique leadership style, customer-focused approach, genuine dedication to diversity and inclusion, modesty and deep knowledge of the application security space,” said Idan Plotnik, co-founder and CEO of Apiiro. “Moti is a significant addition to the team and will play a critical role in building the company for hyper growth while maintaining efficiency. The combination of our customers, talented team, business momentum, and support from top-tier investors solidifies our position as the cloud application security leader.”



Supporting Resources

Apiiro blog

Apiiro on LinkedIn

Apiiro on Twitter



About Apiiro

Apiiro helps security and development teams proactively fix risks throughout the software supply chain before releasing to the cloud. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Greylock, and Kleiner Perkins. apiiro.com

Media Contact:

Amy McDowell

Offleash PR for Apiiro

apiiro@offleashpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8030cdf-e0b9-400a-8908-c907e721ffb3