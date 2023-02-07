EV Fast Charging Network Operator Francis Energy Migrates to Driivz Platform to Power Growth

The Driivz Smart EV Charging and Energy Management Platform Delivers Scalability and Flexibility for Rapid Expansion of EV Charging Network in Middle America

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driivz, the leading end-to-end smart EV charging and energy management software platform, today announced that Francis Energy, LLC has migrated its network of more than 130 public DC fast EV charging locations across Middle America to the Driivz management platform. Following extensive market research, Francis Energy selected Driivz because it offers the scalability and flexibility required to support the company's mission to eliminate range anxiety by building charging stations every 50 miles.



The Driivz solution for Francis Energy provides integrated software modules for EV charge point operations, including real-time operator dashboards, remote and automatic issue resolution, EV charging billing and complex reconciliations between ecosystem partners. Francis Energy also migrated its drivers to its branded version of the Driivz white-label mobile app, which enables drivers to locate a charger, start a charge, track usage history, and receive discounts and promotions.

“We selected Driivz because the platform’s scalability will enable us to optimize the management of thousands of DC fast chargers as we build out our network across the Heartland and achieve operational excellence,” said David Jankowsky, founder and CEO of Francis Energy, adding that the company built the nation’s first contiguous statewide fast-charging network in its home state of Oklahoma, providing coverage in rural areas, underserved communities and on tribal lands.

Today, Francis Energy is the fourth-largest owner and operator of fast-charging stations in the U.S., having successfully secured public grants in Oklahoma, Kansas, New Mexico, Missouri, Arkansas, Ohio and Alabama to build charging stations along highway corridors. Jankowsky says that the federally funded National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula program offers significant opportunities for the rapidly growing public charging industry. The flexibility of the Driivz platform also enables Francis Energy to enhance additional business channels, such as its partnership with GoMart convenience stores covering West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio.

“We are thrilled to be chosen to deliver the technology that is helping Francis Energy, one of the largest charge point operators of fast-charging stations in the U.S., extend its network,” said Doron Frenkel, founder and CEO of Driivz. “We share Francis Energy’s passion for pushing the boundaries of EV charging infrastructure and the EV driver experience, ultimately accelerating EV adoption and contributing towards a clean energy future for the next generation.”

About Driivz

Driivz, an independent company and wholly owned subsidiary of Vontier, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools. Driivz's team of EV experts serve global industry players in more than 30 countries.

The Driivz platform serves as the operating system for the largest EV charging network operators, currently managing tens of thousands of public chargers (100,000s in roaming) and hundreds of millions of transactions per month for more than one million EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC.

For more information, please visit http://www.driivz.com.

