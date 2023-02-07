SNOWFOX Earns Top Spots in Franchise Business Review’s Satisfaction Awards

Two awards won in top enterprise and food categories

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc. (SNOWFOX) is pleased to announce that the organization has been named one of the top franchisees, placing 30 out of 50 in the enterprise category. Additional accolades were earned in the Top Food Franchise category.

SNOWFOX was among over 360 franchise brands, representing more than 38,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Each survey participant answered 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems including training and support, operations, culture and financial opportunity.

“We are honored to be recognized by Franchise Business Review in the 2023 Satisfaction Awards,” said Stacy Kwon, president and CEO, SNOWFOX. “We truly appreciate the valuable feedback received in the survey and use the insights to continue improving the experience for our franchisee family.”

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

In 2022 SNOWFOX received four Franchise Business Review awards including recognition in the Top Franchise, Top Food Franchise, Top Low-Cost Franchise and Top Franchise Culture categories.

About SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc

Founded in 2005, SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc is a leading provider of full-service sushi kiosks in the grocery industry. We own and operate over 1,300 full-service sushi kiosks in 38 states throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii and Alaska. Our products, including cooked and raw sushi, bento boxes, chef favorites, appetizers, and party platters has taken sushi back to its origins of chef-based theatricality. SNOWFOX provides high end restaurant quality but with grab-n-go convenience in our guest’s own neighborhoods. To learn more about us, visit jfefood.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

