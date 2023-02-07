StormForge a Winner in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards

Kubernetes Optimization Platform Wins Best Environmental or 'Green' Use of the Cloud

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StormForge, the leader in Kubernetes resource optimization, today announced it has been named winner of the Best Environmental or 'Green' Use of the Cloud this week by The Cloud Awards, the international awards for cloud computing.

Using patent-pending machine learning, StormForge reduces cloud costs by right-sizing customers' Kubernetes application resources, automatically and continuously. By reducing CPU and memory usage, in most cases by 50% or more, StormForge helps customers significantly reduce the carbon footprint of their cloud native applications, whether running in the cloud or on-premises.

John Platt, Chief Technical Officer of StormForge, said, "Efficient resource utilization is extremely difficult to achieve in a cloud native world, resulting in failure to meet environmental and sustainability goals. We're proud of the work we've done to make efficiency automatic and continuous, and we're thrilled to be recognized for our innovation to reduce carbon emissions resulting from cloud waste."

In its 12th year, The Cloud Awards categories include 'Best Software as a Service,' 'Best Place to Work in the Cloud,' and 'Cloud Project of the Year.'

Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said, "The Cloud Awards experienced fierce competition in its 12th year. All chosen winners demonstrated remarkable commitment to the future of cloud computing, worthy of being acknowledged and celebrated.

"StormForge is an admirable winner of The Cloud Awards as their solution takes the industry a step forward. There were many innovative solutions among the finalists, but StormForge's solution proved to the judging panel it was a clear choice for selection as the Best Environmental or 'Green' Use of the Cloud."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. You can view the full list of winners and finalists here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-2023-cloud-awards-finalists/.

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories for the Cloud Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

StormForge brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. StormForge is set apart by its unwavering focus on building AI-powered software products that are designed to help people, not replace them. The StormForge platform uses machine learning to significantly reduce cloud costs and improve reliability by right-sizing Kubernetes application resources, automatically and continuously. StormForge was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston and Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.stormforge.io.

