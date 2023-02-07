Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,670 in the last 365 days.

New Consultancy Launches to Support Companies Transitioning Employees

Get Support for Your Startup

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, N.C., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doc Dillard, the Principal Consultant of Carolina Seedling Consultancy, is launching services to support small business owners and individuals make their next career move or develop their business idea. Doc Dillard and Carolina Seedling Consultancy are now taking in new clients by scheduling appointments via email, doc@carolinaseedling.com or via its website, www.carolinaseedling.com.  

Finding employment can be challenging for many, especially after displacement from an unstable economy. However, Carolina Seedling Consultancy utilizes a tailored approach to help clients in difficult situations. Moreover, businesses may need a thought partner to support transitioning employees. We also support in business development tools. Overall, Carolina Seedling Consultancy provides professional services in workforce development and business development. The workforce development services support individuals transitioning into the job market through coaching and professional development, resume writing and social media consultations. The business management services focus on business plan development and facilitation. It offers retainers for businesses requiring additional support. 

Services include:

Workforce development

  • Admissions essay 
  • Mock interviews
  • Career consultation 
  • Resume development
  • LinkedIn evaluation 
  • Professional development 
  • Retainer services 

Business consulting

  • Business plan writing 
  • Retainer services 

Contact Information:
Doc Dillard
Consultant
doc@carolinaseedling.com
+18037281340

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for Carolina Seedling Consultancy

Featured Image for Carolina Seedling Consultancy

You just read:

New Consultancy Launches to Support Companies Transitioning Employees

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.