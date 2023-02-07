Submit Release
FreshBooks Enhances Security with Successful Completion of SOC 2® Type 1 Certification

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, CANADA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, a leading cloud accounting software provider with paying customers in 160+ countries, has announced its successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification, further enhancing the company’s commitment to data security and protection. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed. 

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

“At FreshBooks, we continually invest in security best practices so our customers can be assured their data stays private, safe and secure,” says Venetia Verdicchio, FreshBooks’ Director of Information Security. “Our successful completion of the SOC 2 audit is part of our ongoing commitment to data security.”  

The report is available upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. If you are interested in receiving a copy of FreshBooks’ SOC 2 report, please contact security@freshbooks.com. 

For more information on privacy and security policies at FreshBooks, visit Security and Reliability Safeguards - FreshBooks

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is changing the way business owners manage their books. Its owner-first accounting platform, loved by businesses in over 160 countries, takes an easy-to-use approach to managing finances, billing, payroll, payments, and client engagement. Known for its 11x Stevie award-winning customer support, FreshBooks serves customers of all sizes from offices in Canada, Croatia, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, and US. FreshBooks has been recognized as a Top 10 employer by Great Places to Work for seven of the last eight years.


