South Florida’s Newest Suzuki Full-Line Marine Dealer Celebrates Miami Yacht and Boat Show With New Outboard Inventory

Suzuki Marine Outboards Installed

New Suzuki Full-Line Dealer Inventory

Universal Suzuki Full-Line Marine Outboard Dealer Fort Lauderdale

Universal Suzuki on ‘Marina Mile’ Opens a Full-Line Showroom For Boat Owners Wanting The Outboard Brand Recently Responsible for Setting a Guinness World Record

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Current and new boat owners no longer have to wait on supply-chain disruptions or limited inventory, to power or re-power their boats with new outboard motors.

Universal Suzuki is located less than one mile West of I-95 on Exit 25 and is the home of Suzuki’s newest full-line outboard dealer.

Located in Universal Marine Center, one of the most respected super-yacht marinas in the world, Universal Tenders has brand-new Suzuki outboard motors ready for purchase. Available motors range in horsepower from 90hp (mid-range) to 350hp V-6.

“We’re known throughout the super-yacht industry for re-powering the tow-behind tenders for some of the world’s largest private yachts (think Bravo’s hit TV show “Below Deck).” said Captain Bernard Calot, a representative with Universal Tenders Inc.

“Now, we’ve expanded our offerings to Suzuki Marine motors complete with full factory warranty and even offer trade-ins to customers who are ready to re-power with these amazing new Suzuki outboards,” he continued.

Universal Suzuki & Yacht Tenders is located at:
2555 SW 27th Street
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312

Tel: 954-791-0555
Email: Bernard@UMCMarina.com

Kevin St Clair
National Yacht Sales
+1 954-652-9539
email us here

