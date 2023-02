South Florida’s Newest Suzuki Full-Line Marine Dealer Celebrates Miami Yacht and Boat Show With New Outboard Inventory

Suzuki Marine Outboards Installed New Suzuki Full-Line Dealer Inventory Universal Suzuki Full-Line Marine Outboard Dealer Fort Lauderdale

Universal Suzuki on ‘Marina Mile’ Opens a Full-Line Showroom For Boat Owners Wanting The Outboard Brand Recently Responsible for Setting a Guinness World Record

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Current and new boat owners no longer have to wait on supply-chain disruptions or limited inventory, to power or re-power their boats with new outboard motors. Universal Suzuki is located less than one mile West of I-95 on Exit 25 and is the home of Suzuki’s newest full-line outboard dealer.Located in Universal Marine Center, one of the most respected super-yacht marinas in the world, Universal Tenders has brand-new Suzuki outboard motors ready for purchase. Available motors range in horsepower from 90hp (mid-range) to 350hp V-6.“We’re known throughout the super-yacht industry for re-powering the tow-behind tenders for some of the world’s largest private yachts (think Bravo’s hit TV show “Below Deck).” said Captain Bernard Calot, a representative with Universal Tenders Inc.“Now, we’ve expanded our offerings to Suzuki Marine motors complete with full factory warranty and even offer trade-ins to customers who are ready to re-power with these amazing new Suzuki outboards,” he continued. Universal Suzuki & Yacht Tenders is located at:2555 SW 27th StreetFort Lauderdale, Florida 33312Tel: 954-791-0555Email: Bernard@UMCMarina.com