Automotive Sunroof Market – Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2030

Automotive sunroofs are an increasingly popular feature in vehicles, providing added comfort and style to the interior of a vehicle. The automotive sunroof market is growing due to the increasing demand for luxury vehicles, the growing use of electric vehicles, and the increasing use of advanced technologies such as panoramic sunroofs.

Market Overview:

The Automotive Sunroof market is a rapidly growing industry, driven by increasing demand for its products and services. This market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Sunroof market, including market size, segmentation, growth drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report is based on extensive primary and secondary research, and provides valuable insights and intelligence on the Automotive Sunroof market.

The report segments the Automotive Sunroof market into several key segments, including product type, application, and geography. It provides a detailed analysis of the market size and growth trends for each segment, and identifies the key drivers and challenges for each segment. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiles of the leading companies in the industry and their market share, as well as a discussion of the key strategies and market trends.

Market Size and Forecast:

The global automotive sunroof market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,361.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.0% between 2022 and 2030. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for luxury vehicles, the growing use of electric vehicles, and the increasing use of advanced technologies such as panoramic sunroofs.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Magna International Inc.

◘ Webasto Roof Systems Inc.

◘ Mitsuba Corporation

◘ Inteva Products (Acquired by CIE Automotive)

◘ Johnan America Inc.

◘ Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

◘ ACS France SaS

◘ Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

◘ Inafla Roof Systems

Market Segmentation:

The automotive sunroof market is segmented into two types: manual sunroofs and powered sunroofs. Manual sunroofs are operated manually using a lever or a handle, while powered sunroofs are operated using a switch or button.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Sunroof Type:

◘ Built-in Sunroof

◘ Pop-up Sunroof

◘ Tilt and Slide Sunroof

◘ Panoramic Sunroof

◘ Other Sunroofs

Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Vehicle Type:

◘ Hatchback

◘ Sedan

◘ Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

◘ Commercial Vehicle (Pickups)

Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Sales Channel Type:

◘ OEM

◘ Aftermarket

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Drivers and Restraints

Drivers for a Automotive Sunroof market refer to the factors that are expected to increase the demand or growth of a Industry. Examples of drivers can include increasing disposable income, population growth, technological advancements, and changes in government policies.

Restraints for a Automotive Sunroof market refer to the factors that are expected to inhibit the growth or limit the demand of a particular market. Examples of restraints can include economic downturns, changes in consumer behavior, increased competition, and changes in government regulations.

