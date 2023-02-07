Adapalene Products Market Growth Factors, Comprehensive Research, Analysis By Leading Companies With Forecast Till 2030

Adapalene Products Market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adapalene is a medication that treats mild to moderate acne. Furthermore, adapalene reduces keratin deposition in the skin, which aids in the effective treatment of keratosis pilaris and callus. Adapalene is also used as an anti-inflammatory agent because it suppresses the inflammatory response and inhibits lipoxygenase activity and the oxidative metabolism of arachidonic acid into prostaglandins. Adapalene can be used in conjunction with benzoyl peroxide as well as antimicrobial agents such as clindamycin to maximise treatment efficacy.

Adapalene is sold under the brand name Differin and comes in cream, gel, and lotion forms. Adapalene is available in three different formulations in the United States: 0.1% cream, 0.1% gel, and 0.3% gel, whereas only 0.1% cream and 0.1% gel are available in Europe. Adapalene is typically used once daily before bedtime and should not be used on sunburned or broken skin or until the skin has healed. Adapalene should not be used by pregnant women because it is absorbed through the skin and can harm the unborn child.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of Galderma Laboratories LP, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Finorga SA, La Roche-Posay Laboratoire Pharmaceutique, Sandoz, Excella GmbH & Co. KG, Shionogi & Company, Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Stiefel Laboratories, and Niksan Pharmaceutical.

This Report Also Splits The Market By Region:

➤ North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

➤ South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

➤ Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

➤ Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Benelux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

➤ Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

