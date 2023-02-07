Fareeq Hustlers Show Offers a Unique Opportunity to start a business for University Students in the MENA Region

Sponsors

This innovative show will provide a platform for students to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fareeq Hustlers Show Offers a Unique Opportunity to start a business for University Students in the MENA RegionA new show, Fareeq Hustlers, offers university students in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region an opportunity to turn their business ideas into a reality. This innovative show will provide a platform for students to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges and receive funding and training to help bring their concepts to life.The program features a 2-day training program led by renowned business leaders and entrepreneurs, giving participants the skills and knowledge, they need to succeed in the competitive world of entrepreneurship. With the participation fee of AED 250, students will receive invaluable support and mentorship, helping them to launch their careers and build the businesses of their dreams. PwC, ACCA Middle East, International Student Identity Card, KT Gamez and Khaleej Times are the sponsors of the Event."We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity to university students in the MENA region," said the organizers of Fareeq Hustlers. "By providing funding, training, and mentorship, we aim to support the next generation of entrepreneurs and help bring their ideas to life."The Fareeq Hustlers show is the first of its kind in the MENA region, offering a platform for students to showcase their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. With a focus on innovation and progress, this show is sure to become a staple of the MENA region's entrepreneurial landscape.For more information, visit the Fareeq Hustlers website at www.fareeqhustlers.com About MedialinksMedialinks, an integrated E-commerce & Digital Agency, works with new and established businesses to scale the company's online revenue using the latest search, social, marketplaces and performance marketing tactics. We are experts and ready to assist you in growing your brand online and getting leads and sales without feeling drained financially and emotionally, especially in the overwhelming digital world.Medialinks Brand Pillars1. Digital campaigns are online marketing tactics that businesses use to increase brand engagements and conversions, translating to a rise in revenue.2. Mobile performance marketing allows marketers to achieve specific KPIs, such as retention and lifetime value of a customer, by driving and measuring distinct actions.3. A core belief here at Medialinks is that your website is your company's first touch point with your customers and the voice and image of all your company encapsulate.4. Promoters & influencers - The perfect Promoters deliver the defined results most cost-effectively. The best promoter or influencers have the brand experience and retail knowledge to maximize the desired outcome for the promotional campaign. The brilliant promoter and influencer understand the challenges you face in developing, launching and distributing your product & services.Formed in UAE in 2019 with Web Development and E-commerce as its core business. The agency has existing clients in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Some of the clients Medialinks work with include Etihad Rail DB, Dubai Tourism, Emirates Wet Wipes, PRAN Foods, Ooredoo, and Goody, amongst others.For any enquiries, Medialinks can be contacted via www.themedialinks.com For More Details Contact:Anwar SadatHead of Marketing, Communication, and Fulfilment anwar@themedialinks.com

