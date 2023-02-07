Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 9th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB, OTCQX: WEGYF, FRA: PUQ), based in Toronto, Canada, develops best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects, today announced that its Management team, Stefano Romanin, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Kelly, Executive Chair, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 9, 2023.



DATE: February 9th, 2023

TIME: 11:30 a.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3IWUew5

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 10th, 13th, and 14th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. develops best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects. The Company has a portfolio of projects in three key jurisdictions, Canada, the U.S., and the UK. Westbridge plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Management has a strong track-record with 40+ projects developed worldwide, obtaining, and executing permits on time and within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge provides its ESG minded investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development benefiting from the full value chain as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers, and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

