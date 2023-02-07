Sculpture Hospitality Hosts 22nd Annual Convention Following Covid-Related Hiatus

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Sculpture Hospitality, one of the leading global inventory management platforms, is returning in person for its 2023 convention on Feb. 10 and 11 at The Westin Long Beach in Long Beach, CA.

Sponsored by BarTrack and Fintech, the "Connect + Scale" themed convention will garner more than 200 franchise owners and industry leaders from across the globe for a two-day conference packed with intensive and educational workshops, product demonstrations, opportunities to meet and network with hundreds of notable experts, and more.

"Our theme this year encompasses and focuses on what we're celebrating - reconnecting our community and scaling our organization," says Sculpture Hospitality President and CEO Vanessa De Caria. "Our aim is to come together to unite and continue the remarkable growth we've seen over the last few years, all while navigating the pandemic. We have an incredible lineup of leaders, experts and partners attending, providing our network with opportunities to collaborate, discuss strategic plans, and strengthen future industry operations."

The 2023 convention will also feature presentations from key speakers, including Brian Jackson, Owner and Coach at the Sandler Sales Coaching Program, Brett Danielson, BarTrack Co-Founder and President, and more.

For more information or to learn how to open a Sculpture Hospitality franchise, please visit www.sculpturehospitality.com.

About Sculpture Hospitality

Through a mutual passion for the hospitality industry, Sculpture Hospitality was founded in 1987 as the pioneering company to develop bar and restaurant inventory management solutions. Sculpture's innovative solutions have revolutionized inventory processes, helping bars and restaurants across the hospitality sector to become more efficient and profitable.

Since the company was founded, Sculpture Hospitality has expanded worldwide with more than 370 successful global franchisees who love providing expert inventory management solutions to businesses in the hospitality sector.

Contact Information:

Madison Rankine

Public Relations + Communications Manager

m.rankine@sculpturehospitality.com

9059140661



Sculpture Hospitality franchisees attend Sculpture's 2018 Annual Convention in Toronto, ON.









