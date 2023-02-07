Outlook Therapeutics® to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

– Russ Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics to present on Tuesday, February 14th at 4:20 PM ET –

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that Russ Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, will present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM ET.



In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (outlooktherapeutics.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The FDA accepted Outlook Therapeutics’ BLA submission for ONS-5010 to treat wet AMD with a PDUFA goal date of August 29, 2023. The submission is supported by Outlook Therapeutics’ wet AMD clinical program, which consists of three clinical trials: NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO, and NORSE THREE. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and other markets. As part of the Company’s multi-year commercial planning process, and in anticipation of potential FDA approval in August 2023, Outlook Therapeutics and AmerisourceBergen have entered into a strategic commercialization agreement to expand the Company’s reach for connecting to retina specialists and their patients. AmerisourceBergen will provide third-party logistics (3PL) services and distribution, as well as pharmacovigilance services in the United States. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries:

Harriet Ullman

Vice President

LaVoie Health Science

T: 617-669-3082

hullman@lavoiehealthscience.com

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

OTLK@jtcir.com