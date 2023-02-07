Unravelling the secret of the comforting power of teddy bears
Researchers explored in an innovative participatory experiment with 1,000 participants aged 3 to 72 the the secret of the comforting power of teddy bears
Teddy bears are a universal vector of comfort, for every generation, without being biased by the gender stereotypes of which many toys are the object.”FRANCE, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The comforting power of teddy bears lies in the emotional connections and multi-sensory interactions we have with them. By studying the characteristics of hundreds of teddy bears, scientists from the Universities of Montpellier, Paul Valéry, Aix-Marseille, CNRS, IRD and the Foundation for Research on Biodiversity (FRB), have shown that the emotional bond a person shares with his or her favorite teddy bear plays a much more important role in comforting than any other characteristics. In other words: the most comforting teddy bear is mine! This result is observed in both children and adults, regardless of gender. Beyond this emotional link, scientists have shown that the multisensory characteristics of teddy bears are also important: we tend to prefer large teddy bears, easy to handle, soft, with a pleasant smell and pleasant to the eye! This work, published on January 30, 2023 in The Journal of Positive Psychology, allows us to better understand how teddy bears are a universal vector of comfort, for every generation, and without being biased by the gender stereotypes of which many toys are the object.
— Nicolas Mouquet
The teddy bear is a transitional object, it brings comfort and security by substituting itself for the attachment figures, and thus and thus makes the stress related to the separation easier to manage. The teddy bear is the king of stuffed animals, and has occupied an important place in Western homes since the beginning of the 20th century, including among adults. Several studies have shown that teddy bears play an important role in the management of emotions, by establishing a relationship that allows us to distract and reassure ourselves when we are experiencing difficult situations. However, no study had looked specifically at the characteristics taken into account when attributing this comforting power (size of bear, length of hair, diameter of eyes, etc.).
During the 2019 Researchers' Night, a participatory study was conducted in 13 French cities in order to collect the photographs and characteristics of several hundred teddy bears brought by a thousand participants. Using a questionnaire, the physical, olfactory and kinesthetic characteristics (softness, ease of handling, etc.) of the bears were evaluated with the help of the participants. They were then asked to compare the comforting power of their bear with eight other teddy bears. In order to be able to compare the results obtained, these eight control bears were the same in each city. The procedure was then repeated, using another bear with which the participants had no emotional connection. Comfort scores were then calculated for each bear, depending on whether it was rated by its "owner" or by another person. The results show that participants overestimated the comforting power of their own bear, illustrating the strong effect of the emotional bond. In addition to this effect, the results also show a significant effect of softness, volume, being pleasant to handle and to look at. The comfort score was related to neither the gender of the participants nor their age: the perception of the comfort of a teddy bear does not change over the course of one's life and is not biased by a gender stereotype effect, contrary to other objects related to childhood (such as dolls or firetrucks).
In conclusion, the comforting power of teddy bears lies first in our attachment to them, and second in a combination of shared multi-sensory characteristics. This work opens promising avenues for studying the psychological functioning of individuals with teddy bears, but above all it suggests a form of predictability of their comforting power that could allow us to broaden the list of uses, for example, at school, in hospitals, at work, during negotiations, in crisis situations, etc.
Original article :
Anne-Sophie Tribot*, Nathalie Blanc*,Thierry Brassac, François Guilhaumon, Nicolas Casajus & Nicolas Mouquet (2023) What makes a teddy bear comforting? A participatory study reveals the prevalence of sensory characteristics and emotional bonds in the perception of comforting teddy bears, The Journal of Positive Psychology, https://doi.org/10.1080/17439760.2023.2170273 * co-first authors.
