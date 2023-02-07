Mr.Echarkaoui: Direct Supervision of HM the King, Strong Impetus to Action of Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency

MOROCCO, February 7 - The direct supervision by HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, of the action of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency gives this institution a strong impetus ensuring the pursuit of its mission in optimal conditions, said Tuesday in Rabat, Director in charge of the management of the Agency, Mohamed Salem Echarkaoui.

This strong impetus makes the Agency, with all its commitments, an institution of humanitarian nature that has socio-economic objectives and has the duty to contribute, within the framework of its prerogatives and within the limits of its means, to serve the Holy City and its population, stressed Echarkaoui who was the guest of MAP Forum, held under the theme "The Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency: 25 years of actions in the service of Al-Quds and its inhabitants".

He pointed out that the Agency, which plays its role as a coordinating mechanism par excellence of Arab-Islamic support dedicated to the Holy City, has achieved success in managing funds by directing them to the projects for which they were intended, noting that its action continues to grow stronger thanks to an important moral capital represented by the presence on the ground of the team of the Agency which shares with the Al Quds inhabitants, their daily sufferings and whose members, Moroccans and Palestinians, encounter the same difficulties.

All those who follow the situation on the ground are now convinced that plans to alter the identity of the Holy City and change its legal status are doomed to failure, he said, noting that Al Quds has been and will always remain the civilizational cradle of humanity where all followers of monotheistic religions gather in unity and sharing of the values of coexistence and otherness.

The natural, economic, demographic and environmental imbalance of the Holy City only complicates the daily life of the Palestinians and reduces the chances of a decent life for the rising generations, which translates into resentment pushing young people to brave all the dangers, while the Palestinians are only defending their right to live in their territory in freedom and dignity, Ercharkaoui stressed.

The MAP forum was an opportunity to emphasize the roles of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency in preserving the legal status and the civilizational, historical and religious identity of the Holy City.

This meeting also addressed the importance of economic and social projects piloted by the Agency for the benefit of the inhabitants of Al-Quds for the improvement of their living conditions and the development of their city.

MAP: 07 February 2023