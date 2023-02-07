Video Laryngoscope Market Size Growing at 18.9% CAGR Set to Reach USD 1,847.1 Million By 2030

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Video Laryngoscope Market Size accounted for USD 392.3 Million in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 1,847.1 Million by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2030.



Based on product type, the market is divided into rigid and flexible video laryngoscopes.

Based on application, the market is categorized into emergency medicine, anesthesia, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into Pre-hospital, In-hospital and Others including Clinics and Training centers

North America has the largest video laryngoscopes market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Asia Pacific region is set to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market for video laryngoscopes.

Key players in the market include Ambu A/S, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, Verathon Inc., and others.



Video Laryngoscope Market Overview

The Video Laryngoscope Market is an ever-evolving field that offers a wide range of high-tech solutions for airway management in medical procedures. This innovative medical device utilizes a video camera and advanced displays to provide clear visualization of the airway, offering significant advantages over traditional laryngoscopy methods.

The Diverse Applications Of Video Laryngoscopes Include:

Anesthesia and Intubation: The device provides clear visualization during intubation, reducing the risk of failed intubation and making it easier for anesthesiologists to perform their tasks.

Emergency Medicine: The video laryngoscope provides an improved airway assessment in emergency medicine, making it easier for first responders to manage the airway in critical situations.

Pediatrics: The device offers better visualization of the airway in children, allowing for safer and more efficient intubation procedures.

Obstetrics and Gynecology: The video laryngoscope is commonly used during cesarean section procedures, providing improved visualization of the airway in obstetric patients.

The video laryngoscope market size is a rapidly expanding field that offers a multitude of innovative solutions for airway management. With its clear visualization and versatile applications, it is a valuable tool for healthcare professionals, improving patient outcomes and safety.

Video Laryngoscope Market Report Coverage:

Video Laryngoscope Market Size 2021 USD 392.3 Million Video Laryngoscope Market Forecast 2030 USD 1,847.1 Million Video Laryngoscope Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 18.9% Video Laryngoscope Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Video Laryngoscope Market Base Year 2021 Video Laryngoscope Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Usage Type, By Channel Type, By Device Type, By End-Use, And By Geography Video Laryngoscope Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled PRODOL MEDITEC, Ambu A/S, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Salter Labs, AAM Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Hebei Vimed Medical Device Company, Ltd., and Verathon Inc. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Trends in the Video Laryngoscope Market

Technological Advancements like wireless connectivity and high-resolution displays, providing improved visualization and ease of use.

Increasing Adoption rates of these devices in healthcare facilities worldwide.

Growing trend for miniaturization and portability in medical equipment is also evident in the video laryngoscope market, with a growing demand for compact and lightweight devices.

Focus on Patient Safety and comfort, video laryngoscopes are becoming increasingly important due to their ability to reduce the risk of failed intubations and improve airway management.

Emergence of Single-use Devices as they offer a convenient and cost-effective solution for healthcare facilities.

Growing Interest in Telemedicine since these devices can be used in remote settings to manage airways and perform intubations.

Video Laryngoscope Market Dynamics

Integration with Electronic Medical Records (EMR): Video laryngoscopes are being integrated with EMR systems, providing healthcare professionals with improved data management and analysis capabilities.

Increasing investment in healthcare: The increasing investment in healthcare is expected to drive growth in the video laryngoscope market, as advanced medical equipment, including video laryngoscopes, is in high demand.

Growing Focus on User Experience: Companies are putting an increased emphasis on user experience, developing intuitive and user-friendly devices that are easy to operate and provide improved visualization.

Growing Importance of Clinical Evidence: Clinical evidence is playing an increasingly important role in the video laryngoscope market, with companies seeking to demonstrate the clinical benefits of their devices through well-designed studies and trials.



Increasing demand for airway management devices: Video laryngoscopes provide improved visualization of the airway during medical procedures, making them essential for effective airway management.

Rising incidence of respiratory diseases: The growing incidence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, and sleep apnea is driving the demand for video laryngoscopes.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Video Laryngoscope Market

High Cost compared to traditional laryngoscopy devices, can be a barrier for some healthcare facilities and systems, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Due to Technical Complexity it requires specialized training and knowledge to master their use, which can limit their adoption.

Maintenance and Repair Costs of video laryngoscopes can be substantial, which can impact the overall cost-effectiveness of these devices.

Limited Availability especially in rural or remote areas, can limit their use and impact patient outcomes.

Competition from Alternative Devices such as fiber-optic laryngoscopes, which can offer similar benefits but at a lower cost.

Short Battery Life which can impact their use in emergency settings and may limit their usefulness in remote or rural areas.

Difficulties in reprocessing procedures, which can be difficult and time-consuming for healthcare facilities.

Need for Regular Upgrades: The rapid pace of technological advancements in the video laryngoscope market means that healthcare facilities may need to regularly upgrade their equipment to keep up with the latest developments.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Flexible Video Laryngoscope

Rigid Video Laryngoscope

By Usage Type

Disposable Video Laryngoscopes

Reusable Video Laryngoscopes

By Channel Type

Non-Channeled Video Laryngoscopes

Disposable Video Laryngoscopes

By Device Type

Handheld Video Laryngoscope

Cart-based Video Laryngoscopes

End-Use

ENT Clinics

In-hospital

Pre-hospital

Training Centers

Video Laryngoscope Market Overview by Region

North America has the largest video laryngoscopes market share, driven by the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and high awareness about advanced medical equipment. The increasing demand for airway management devices during medical procedures and the growing incidence of respiratory diseases in the region are also contributing factors to the growth of the video laryngoscope market in North America.

Europe has the second largest video laryngoscopes market share, driven by the presence of a large geriatric population, a high incidence of respiratory diseases, and a growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. The increasing investment in healthcare and the growing demand for advanced medical equipment are also driving growth in the video laryngoscope market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest-growing video laryngoscopes market share, driven by the increasing demand for airway management devices and the growing healthcare infrastructure in the region. The region is also home to a large population, including a growing geriatric population, and an increasing number of surgeries and surgical procedures, which are driving demand for video laryngoscopes. The increasing awareness about the benefits of these devices and the growing investment in healthcare are also contributing factors to the growth of the video laryngoscope market in Asia-Pacific.

Video Laryngoscope Market Key Players

Stryker, Pentax Medical, Karl Storz, Ambu, Verathon, Cook Medical, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Derungs Medical AG, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG, Xion Medical GmbH, Ambu A/S, Inmed, EMS Leads, Olympus Corporation ,Richard Wolf GmbH, Smiths Medical ,Conmed Corporation ,Medtronic plc ,Teleflex Incorporated, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), GE Healthcare, Vyaire Medical Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, Accutome, Inc., Schiller AG, Intersurgical Ltd., Hudson RCI and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

