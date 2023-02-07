Global Algae Protein Market Size Expands as the Protein Emerges as a Sustainable Animal Feed Solution: Fairfield Market Research

London, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As vitamin-, mineral-, and protein-enriched products continue to make headlines worldwide, demand for specialty ingredients such as algae protein is expected to see unwavering demand. Fairfield Market Research in one of the upcoming reports would discuss the growth dynamics and forecast of the global algae protein market for the period, 2022 – 2029. The market primarily benefits from the rare status of algae protein in terms of the essential amino acid content. The report also marks the fact that the market for algae protein benefits to a large extent from the soaring popularity of the widely available organic blue-green algae like chlorella, and spirulina that have garnered a superfood status. The report also indicates demand growth owing to the omega 3 content of algae protein. Besides, the protein also gains ground in form of a preferred protein supplement for animal feed products. Sustained adoption of algae protein to feed underprivileged animals across the coastal regions strengthens an increasing perception about algae protein as a viable, sustainable, protein-rich ingredient for animal fodder. This according to research will contribute toward the growth of global algae protein market.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Widespread availability of algae protein in the various formats like liquid, powder, paste, and capsule is projected to craft a flourishing niche for the market. Proven health benefits of algae protein such as the abilities to aid in weight loss in addition to reducing anxiety, and fatigue are poised to facilitate penetration of the protein across several categories. Increasing perception of the protein as an aid in treatment of certain high-prevalent conditions like diabetes, premenstrual heart disease, and attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is also expected to support the market growth to a large extent. Mounting sales of functional drinks across retail will also fortify the rate of market expansion.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Thriving sales of dietary food and beverage products drives the algae protein market across North America that houses a sizeable population of fitness-conscious consumers. Demand for nutraceuticals has been on a higher side. The market here will thus benefit from the growing emphasis on a preventive healthcare approach. The region has been the largest algae protein consumer and will most likely demonstrate the fastest rate of growth during the period of projection, suggests research. The US especially benefits from strong presence of leading Spirulina manufacturers. The algae protein market here is yet to enter the mainstream but will benefit from soaring popularity of plant-based, and vegan trends. The report further discusses performance of algae protein market in Asia Pacific. The market here will continue to see an uptrend as plant-based ingredients have been gaining ground over the recent past. Both the domestic demand, and exports are on the rise, which strengthen the lucrativeness of Asia Pacific's algae protein market. Plant protein gains preference across food and beverages, animal feed, pharma, and cosmetics industries, especially in China, South Korea, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia. This is expected to favor the growth of market in the region, says the preliminary report findings.

Prominent Market Players

C.B.N. Bio-engineering Co. Ltd, Cyanotech Corporation, Ltd, Far East Microalgae Industries Co., Gong Bih Enterprise Co. Ltd., Sun Chlorella Corporation, NB Laboratories, Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd, Algenol Biotech, Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company Ltd., and Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd. represent some of the most active, prominent players driving the competition landscape of global algae protein market.

Global Algae Protein Market is Segmented as Below:

By Type

By Application

Nutraceuticals/Supplements

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region

North America

Europe UK France Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan South Korea India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Type-Wise Analysis

Application-Wise Analysis

Region-Wise Analysis

Country-Wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

