Top Web3 Marketing Agency FrequenC Partners with SimpleDeFi to Revolutionize the Crypto User Experience

Today, FrequenC announced its partnership with the groundbreaking decentralized finance (DeFi) app SimpleDeFi. Together, the companies will pioneer user-friendly experiences across cryptocurrency, web3 and yield farming.

FrequenC is a tech-forward creative, strategy and marketing firm that helps build the next generation of the internet alongside companies of all sizes to launch brands and communities. Their deep experience in web3, including metaverse, AR/VR, crypto, digital assets, and blockchain, makes them one of the few global agencies specializing in emerging technologies. Led by founder and CEO Jules Dudko and partners Dustin Helgeson and Ranadeb Mukherjee, its mission is to drive mass adoption of web3 technologies. FrequenC works with companies of all sizes on brand transformation and partnerships, NFT and metaverse launches, social media management, marketing, and more.

Yield farming is a decentralized finance (DeFi) strategy that involves lending or staking assets to generate returns. It most often relies on vetted and robust smart contracts to automate the process and protect users. These contracts also underpin related services like liquidity provisions, governance, and more. Despite its promise, both new and veteran users of crypto need help from their platforms to engage in yield farming due to complex structures and oft-unfriendly user experience. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, SimpleDeFi is already revolutionizing the yield farming space.

Visit the FrequenC website to learn more about the agency's mission to drive mainstream adoption of web3 tech.

About FrequenC

FrequenC is a marketing and strategy agency for the next internet. Led by experienced digital natives, its mission is to mainstream web3 adoption and build a culture-driven future for the industry. FrequenC's clients are leaders in blockchain, the metaverse, NFTs, AR/VR and more. Get to know us at https://frequenc.com/

About SimpleDeFi

SimpleDeFi is a decentralized finance tool delivering more accessible yield farming. Its expert development team builds user-friendly tools with more utility and liquidity for projects. SimpleDeFi bridges people and DeFi, instilling trust in web3 tools and providing access for all. Learn more at https://simpledefi.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005602/en/