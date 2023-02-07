Schoox Named an Innovator in the 2023 Aragon Research Globe™ for Corporate Learning

This is Schoox's inaugural appearance in the annual research report.

Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox today announced it has been identified by Aragon Research, Inc. as an Innovator in the Aragon Research Globe for Corporate Learning, 2023.

The eleventh annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Corporate Learning examines 19 major learning providers. The Aragon Research Globe looks beyond size and market share, which often dominate this type of analysis, and instead uses those as comparative factors in evaluating providers' product-oriented capabilities. Positioning in the Globe reflects how complete a provider's future strategy is relative to their performance in fulfilling that strategy in the market.

Schoox's LMS delivers learning across an organization and beyond to its extended enterprise of customers, dealers and franchisees. Schoox's solution includes an award-winning native mobile to serve up learning wherever work happens.

"Schoox is well suited to management of complex organizational hierarchies and is particularly well suited for training the extended enterprise," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst of Aragon Research. "Schoox understands the demands of modern enterprises where learning is essential and is able to illustrate its impact on the bottom line."

"We are incredibly honored to be included by Aragon in this year's research report," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "Our entire team is committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our customers across the globe."

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA. Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit http://www.aragonresearch.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

