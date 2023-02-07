Vinyl Sustainability Council Welcomes 3M as Newest Member

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is pleased to welcome 3M as the council's newest member. VSC membership is reserved for organizations taking a leadership role to advance sustainability throughout the vinyl industry.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is pleased to welcome 3M as the council's newest member. VSC membership is reserved for organizations taking a leadership role to advance sustainability throughout the vinyl industry.

"3M demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through its product innovation, manufacturing processes, and new technologies, and they continually look for ways to improve," said Jay Thomas, executive director of the Vinyl Sustainability Council. "We look forward to collaborating with 3M Commercial Solutions Division to help establish sustainability best practices for the vinyl graphic sector."

3M Commercial Solutions Division is focused on supporting businesses with solutions including branding graphics, design elements, and facility management products. They deliver comprehensive solutions that provide a consistent experience for customers and employees to ensure brand assets are clean, protected, and memorable.

"Vinyl graphic films are the bedrock of the graphics industry that enables corporate identity, wayfinding, and personalization. Performance characteristics of vinyl are central to the success of the branding, graphics, and signage industry," said Anne DePalma, global sustainability laboratory director, 3M Commercial Solutions Division. "Participating in the VSC will help ensure PVC remains a sustainable material of choice that helps us deliver on our commitment to our customers."

For more information visit: https://www.3m.com/3M/en_US/commercial-solutions-us/

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.

