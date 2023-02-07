FEI's Fraud, Cyber, & Governance Conference to Advise on Fraud-Resistant Organization Planning

Tailored Agenda Compiled by Behavioral Forensics Group, University of Dayton Center for Cybersecurity & Data Intelligence, and FEI

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PRWEB) February 07, 2023

Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for finance leaders, today announced the Fraud, Cyber, & Governance Conference: Creating a Fraud-Resistant Organization. The event will advise financial professionals on strategies that can help prevent, detect, and contain fraud—thereby helping these leaders protect their businesses from significant financial, organizational, and reputational harm. The session speakers and material were developed by FEI and Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF) in partnership with Behavioral Forensics Group and the University of Dayton Center for Cybersecurity & Data Intelligence. The virtual split-day conference will be held on February 15 and 16. Attendees can earn up to 8 CPE credits. Visit here to register.

On average, fraud costs organizations more than $4 trillion globally according to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). Asset misappropriation and cyberattacks are most common, but financial statement fraud is far more costly despite occurring less frequently.

Attendees will learn from pivotal players from academia, the anti-fraud industry, and the FBI as they deliver actionable insights on how to use behavioral psychology and critical analysis to identify, understand, and ideally prevent acts of fraud. Specifically, attendees will get an inside look into what types of fraud are most prevalent today; profiles of bad actors committing that fraud and why; and, finally, the tools that can help protect against and combat it.

Agenda and Registration Details

The agenda comprised of eight sessions can be found here. Across all topics, attendees can expect to walk away with a better understanding of the following:



The role of those charged with governance in creating a fraud-resistant organization

The fraud threat landscape – occupational (asset misappropriation, corruption, financial statements) and cyber

What motivates people to commit fraud and how to deter them

How to identify warning signs and take a pre-emptive stance against fraud

Best practices for combating fraud, time-tested and proven implementation strategies

"It's a given that the products and services falling under the responsibility of financial professionals are in the direct line of fire with respect to fraud targets," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President, and CEO of FEI and FERF. "It is imperative, that financial leaders are as knowledgeable and as prepared as possible. They represent a crucial function that must contribute to the overall corporate fraud-resistance plan. And who better to educate them than the individuals observing and battling this threat on the front lines every day? We're excited about the platform we put together this year and believe that attendees will garner invaluable information from this conference."

"Fraud is a human endeavor, involving deception, purposeful intent, violation of trust, and rationalization," said Dr. Sri Ramamoorti, Associate Professor of Accounting at the University of Dayton and Managing Principal & CEO of the Behavioral Forensics Group, LLC. "In our experience, fraud is more about psychology than it is about accounting. For leaders tasked with Governance, understanding the behavioral drivers behind the people who commit fraud, even at the C-Suite level, becomes imperative. We are very excited about the roster of expert speakers, many sharing the concept of ‘Bringing Freud to Fraud' or an emphasis on behavioral forensics, to help arm participants so that they can be prepared when fraud occurs in their organization. And it will."

"As the leader of the UD Center for Cybersecurity, I was particularly pleased to find that "cyber" is an integral part of this Conference," said Dr. Thomas Skill, Associate Provost and Chief Information Officer at the University of Dayton. "The speaker from the FBI on cyber security, and the session on forensic technology tools appear very pertinent for financial executives across the board. The behavioral forensics angle can be easily extended to cover social engineering."

"The University of Dayton School of Business Administration is proud to be a co-sponsor of the FEI Conference on Fraud, Cyber and Governance," added Trevor Collier, Dean of the University of Dayton School of Business Administration. "The Conference-featured topics are timely and important, the speaker line up is impressive, and the inaugural virtual Conference offering seems promising!"

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/feis_fraud_cyber_governance_conference_to_advise_on_fraud_resistant_organization_planning/prweb19150551.htm