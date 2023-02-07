Future Toyota Cars to be Powerd by RoboSense LiDAR for Safer Self-Driving

RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems, officially announced its partnership with Toyota, the world's best-selling carmaker, on large-scale production with nominated orders for multiple models. With its advanced technology and product advantages in the global LiDAR field, RoboSense has been officially integrated into Toyota's supply chain system.

Toyota has been No.1 in global sales for three consecutive years since 2020. In 2022, Toyota sold 10.5 million vehicles, winning the "Best-Selling Automaker" crown. Since the start of the 21st century, Toyota has fully carried out localized production and sales in China and established joint ventures with FAW, GAC, BYD and other domestic auto brands. As a model world-famous joint-venture car brand, a number of featured products of FAW Toyota post strong sales globally, serving as stable support for Toyota to top the global sales ranking. RoboSense and Toyota will collaborate in-depth on a number of top-selling FAW Toyota models.

By equipping them with the RS-LiDAR-M series LiDAR ("M-series" for short), RoboSense will empower Toyota models with accurate perception capabilities, guard the driving safety of Toyota's intelligent models, and promote the series production and large-scale application of LiDAR in the automotive industry. The M-series is a featured automotive-grade, revolutionary product from RoboSense for vehicle series production. It is the only second-generation smart solid-state LiDAR in the world to achieve the automotive-grade series production. It adopts a revolutionary chip-based 2D scanning solution, which boasts supreme performance and reliability. At present, the M-series has obtained nominated orders for more than 50 models from nearly 20 car companies, including Toyota, with an expected order volume of more than 10 million units.

Toyota has nearly a century of history developing durable, stable and reliable vehicles, which made it the "global top seller". RoboSense leverages its professional CNAS accredited lab and the largest production and intelligent manufacturing system in the industry to satisfy Toyota's high-quality product and large-scale production requirements.

Prior to this, RoboSense had reached partnership with BYD, a world-leading pioneer in new energy vehicles, on various models. This in-depth partnership between RoboSense and Toyota means that RoboSense has become a part of the supply chain system of both best-selling car brands worldwide at the same time, making it a leader in the global LiDAR market.

