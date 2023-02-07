Booz Allen Hamilton Selected as Innovation Partner of the Year by Rancher Government Solutions for its Groundbreaking Work with the US Air Force's Platform One

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) has been chosen by Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) as the first recipient of its annual Innovation Partner of the Year Award for its exceptional leadership in providing DevSecOps services as well as critical technical expertise to the Air Force's Platform One (https://p1.dso.mil/) initiative, designed to advance and reimagine the Department of Defense's (DOD) approach to software delivery.

Rancher Government Solutions chose Booz Allen Hamilton for its leadership in evangelizing the use of Kubernetes and other cloud native, open source technologies to enable digital transformation in the US Government and accelerate mission success. By breaking down technical silos and eliminating vendor lock in, these technologies promote innovation and reduce cost while helping the nation stay one step ahead of our adversaries.

The collaboration between Booz Allen and RGS on the USAF Platform One is a perfect example of these transformational technologies advancing innovation and modernization in the Department of Defense (DOD). In collaboration with Booz Allen and USAF Platform One leadership, RGS is supporting the trail blazing work of the Air Force and DOD with its technical expertise across many Platform One value streams.

As a Platform One key supporter Booz Allen, teamed with RGS, is at the forefront of enterprise-wide software modernization and innovation for DOD, federal government, and private sector organizations who can leverage Platform One to accelerate delivery through continuous, reusable, flexible, and secure solutions. Booz Allen is partnered with the U.S. Air Force to commercialize Platform One's Big Bang product and Iron Bank container hardening services, propelling the delivery of modern, secure mission capabilities at scale.

To ensure that commanders in operations centers, pilots in the sky, and service men and women in the field have everything they need to execute their missions effectively, Air Force and DOD leadership teamed up to create Platform One—a new, innovative way of deploying software updates and new capabilities to their various systems—to improve mission success.

The main premise behind Platform One is that enterprise software services must be open, vendor agnostic, scalable, and interoperable—with continuous delivery and comprehensive security. The Air Force needed a bold solution that would allow it to take full control of its infrastructure, embrace open architecture across the organization, and collaborate in entirely new ways with industry partners. Platform One was conceived to pioneer that vision and transform the software delivery model across the DOD.

To forge this new path forward, the DOD Chief Information Officer and the Air Force Chief Software Officer partnered to lead the DOD Enterprise DevSecOps Initiative (DSOP). This program provides DevSecOps training, standardized protocols, and managed service capabilities to mobilize a new era of DOD software delivery—marked by advanced automation, continuous security, and extreme flexibility in mission systems.

Platform One is the first DevSecOps enterprise-level service in the Federal Government. Booz Allen has been part of the DSOP team since its inception, helping stand up the capability by providing DevSecOps services as well as technical expertise in aerospace, software delivery, program management, cybersecurity, and operations.

"Booz Allen is honored to be chosen as Innovation Partner of the Year by Rancher Government Solutions for our integral work together to deliver modern, secure mission capabilities at scale for the Department of Defense, Federal Government and private sector organizations who can now leverage Platform One to accelerate delivery through continuous, reusable, flexible and secure solutions," said Josh Boyd, Vice President at Booz Allen and technical director of the firm's Platform One work. "Plug and play development, increased accessibility and open architectures – resulting in DOD wide reciprocity in the case of Platform One – are key to reimagining the government's approach to software delivery to meet critical missions at the speed of need."

"RGS is proud of the work it is doing with Platform One and Booz Allen, helping stand up and evolve the platform's capabilities and support the important national defense mission of the Air Force, the DOD, and the customers they serve," said Sima Shahin, Regional VP of Federal Systems Integrators at RGS.

With technical team members embedded on-site at Platform One, Booz Allen and RGS are providing valuable technical expertise across the following Platform One workstreams:

Iron Bank (https://p1.dso.mil/products/iron-bank) – Platform One's authorized, hardened, and approved container repository that supports full lifecycle modern software development.

(https://p1.dso.mil/products/iron-bank) – Platform One's authorized, hardened, and approved container repository that supports full lifecycle modern software development. Party Bus (https://p1.dso.mil/products/party-bus) – Platform One's cATO enabled DevSecOps service designed to help fast track speed-to-mission applications development.

(https://p1.dso.mil/products/party-bus) – Platform One's cATO enabled DevSecOps service designed to help fast track speed-to-mission applications development. Big Bang (https://p1.dso.mil/products/big-bang) – Platform One's DevSecOps platform built from DOD hardened and approved packages deployed in a customer-owned Kubernetes cluster to stand up a customer-specific software factory.

About Rancher Government Solutions

Rancher Government Solutions is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and military as it relates to application modernization, containers, and Kubernetes.

Rancher is a complete open source software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters at scale, while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.

RGS supports all Rancher products with U.S. based American citizens with the highest security clearances who are currently supporting programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies.

To learn more, visit: www.ranchergovernment.com

