Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Size worth USD 6.06 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%

Pune, India., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive blind spot detection system market size is projected to reach USD 6.06 billion by the end of 2026. Strict government norms and standards associated with the safety of the vehicle will lead to adoption of BSDs at the time of manufacturing and production. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component Type (Ultrasonic, RADAR, Camera) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 3.02 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, 2018-2026.

Blind spot detection is a system that detects any kind of obstacle or person that is in the path of a vehicle. It is used to warn the driver of any obstacle or person that comes in front of the vehicle and is normally not visible to the driver due to particular reasons. These reasons include the presence of passengers in the cars, presence of objects close to the ground, or unclear visibility in the rear view mirror. The system is inclusive of several sensors that are integrated within the vehicle. The ability of BSD to warn drivers of obstacles and subsequently bring down the chances of accidents or other risks has led to a wider product adoption across the world. Additionally, the huge investment in the development of technologically advanced systems will constitute an increase in the overall market size in the coming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-blind-spot-detection-system-market-102044









Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 9.2% 2026 Value Projection USD 6.06 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2019 USD 3.02 billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 200





















Key Takeaways:

Bad Weather Conditions Will Continue to Hamper the Growth of Few Regional Markets

Growing Inclination of Consumers towards Safety Solution Will Aid Growth

High Adoption of Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors (CMOS) Image Sensor in BSD is a Growing Trend

Drivers & Restraints-

Product Innovations are Benefiting Major Companies across the World

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The rising automobile use and subsequently high production will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The increasing number of BSD vendors will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, companies are looking to adopt newer strategies as well as newer concepts in their products, with the aim of establish a stronghold in the market. In October 2019, Wabco Holdings announced the launch of a new blind spot detection system system that will be used in commercial vehicles. The company introduced ‘TailGuard,' a product that will enhance the safety of commercial vehicles. The company claims that the product will help monitor stationery as well as moving objects behind the trailer. Wabco's latest product will help the company generate substantial market revenue in the coming years.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-blind-spot-detection-system-market-10204

Industry Developments:

June 2017 – Ficosa announced that it will be developing and manufacturing a digital rear-view system for Audi e-tron. The digital rear-view system is known as camera monitoring system (CMS) will help increase the safety of vehicle.

Segments-

Segmentation By Component Type By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles





















Regional Insights-



Asia Pacific Likely to Dominate; Ease of Availability of Raw Materials Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to emerge dominant in the coming years. The ease of availability of raw material has contributed to the growth of the market. Additionally, mass production of automotive blind spot detection system systems in numerous countries across this region will bode well for the market in the coming years. Factors such as increasing disposable income of customers has led to a wider adoption of automobile and changed the consumer preference from entry level to mid-variant level. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 1.66 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market will witness moderately less growth in 2019 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The market in North America will emerge as the second largest market driven by the safety standards and norms imposed by governments.

A list of prominent Automotive Blind Spot Detection System manufacturers operating in the global market:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive LLP

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichafen AG

Autoliv

Denso

Valeo

Magna

Ficosa Internacional SA

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-blind-spot-detection-system-market-102044

Explore Our Trending Reports of Automotive Market:

Automotive Camera Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Automotive Radar Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Collision Avoidance System Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

2026